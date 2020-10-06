BLACKFOOT – The long-awaited Veterans’ Cemetery will reach a completion mark this year despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to James Earp of Idaho’s Veterans Services. Earp said they plan to be able to lay soldiers to their final resting place by the end of the year.
The Veterans’ Cemetery has been a long time-coming and will be the second state veterans cemetery in Idaho with the first being in Boise. Since the one in Boise was built, one other veterans’ cemetery has been built in the state of Idaho — the National Veterans Cemetery in Buhl. Now, Blackfoot will have the second state veteran cemetery which will allow any veteran to be buried.
Earp explained that delays to the project had the finishing date pushed back into 2021, but because of the due diligence of those involved in the construction, they plan to see it reach the first stage of completion in November.
He referred to the November date as substantial completion with plans to accept the first burials in December.
“Under the current conditions of the health and safety, requirements have been imposed on all of us to adapt and care for others, especially the veterans,” Earp stated as he explained that he is happy the project has gotten back on track.
He added that the construction company has shown nothing short of pure determination, making the process much easier to handle. Earp explained that it was not just the virus that slowed the project down, “each little thing added time,” he noted, “logistics, waiting for materials, everything added time.” He affirmed that the work up to this point has been superior.
The next stages for Earp include finding the right people to be on site and working the grounds. He has been working on finding those select few for the job, and plans to have that solidified in the near future. The initial stage that should be completed this year will be sodded, according to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, and the rest of the grounds will be hydro seeded.
Those involved in the project expect that it will not be long before the 10-acre area is filled with veterans’ remains, and Carroll expressed that he believes those who have been holding on to the cremains of their loved ones may now have a place to lay them to rest.
For reference, the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot covers 15 acres and is the final resting place for nearly 9,000 people, according to Carroll.