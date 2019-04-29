BLACKFOOT — While progress is seen in the areas of health care and education, getting the Hispanic community engaged in local government was a concern brought out Monday night in a town hall meeting of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
A relatively small crowd was on hand for the meeting at Mountain View Middle School, which members of the commission and the audience pointed to in expressing concern over lack of engagement.
Juan Alvarez of Idaho Falls, chairman of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs representing eastern Idaho, gave a summary on progress and areas of concern remaining.
Alvarez said he sees positive things being done in the areas of education and health care in the local community, but work still needs to be done in local government.
“The community is growing, and I see a lot of opportunities for improvement,” Alvarez said.
He applauded the efforts of Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll when it comes to involvement in the Idaho Rural Partnership, saying that will bring tremendous opportunities that could help the Hispanic community.
“This is a great opportunity to increase Hispanic engagement. We’re taking baby steps,” Alvarez said.
He suggested things such as talking to police officers outside of a law enforcement capacity to bridge any gaps and get to know each other better, along with opening up potential careers in law enforcement and the fire department.
The need for leadership in the Hispanic community and an idea for a Hispanic youth summit were raised.
Alvarez said part of the gap in engaging with local government comes from a fear on the part of Hispanics of institutional government, saying it’s a cultural fear that can be traced to governments in their native countries.
“Institutional government is seen as not consistent,” he said.
Statistics released during the meeting showed that in Blackfoot, with a total population of 11,850 according to five-year estimates from 2013-2017, the Hispanic population amounts to 2,213. With a total population in Bingham County of 45,369, the Hispanic population is 8,121.
“We may be a generation away from this being a non-problem, but we have to address a lack of engagement in local government,” Alvarez said.
In the area of health care, he added, Bingham Memorial Hospital is “one of the shining stars” across the state in how it deals with the Hispanic community, including in its signage.
“People feel comfortable in dealing with them, and from a financial aspect they work to make things more affordable to the community,” Alvarez said. “There, the mission meets with our needs.”
In education, he said, school districts have good programs in place to work with the Hispanic community, but there is still work that needs to be done there.
During a question-and-answer session, audience members said there are still problems to be seen in how the Hispanic community is viewed, with fear among students when it comes to giving information that could get family members deported.
Finding ways to get more engagement in the community is needed because a significant part of the population is not getting a voice, audience members said.
The Hispanic culture needs to be celebrated throughout the school system, members said,
Commission member Mauricio Cardona said an effort needs to be made to show up at civic meetings.
“If you don’t show up, local government will think things are going well,” Cardona said. “If there are concerns, they need to be expressed.”
One audience member expressed a view that Latinos are hardly ever seen participating in things such as Distinguished Young Women programs, and that there is an attitude that Latinos “don’t fit the mold.”
A survey was suggested to determine what is important to Hispanics, but a response to that was it would be challenging because of mistrust.
Working on changing a mindset that the Hispanic community is not a priority in civic government needs to be addressed, audience members said.