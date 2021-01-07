BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council heard from a concerned citizen regarding noise pollution in the Pearl and Nicole Drive area of town Tuesday night.
Bill Bohl had requested to visit with the city council after multiple complaints about noise coming from the Milestone Manufacturing facility on Airport Road. Bohl’s back yard faces the facility, and he said he hears the exhaust fans from the facility for 16 hours a day. Bohl stated that the sound of the fan started in June and has been non-stop since then.
Bohl started his explanation first by acknowledging that the city code has the word “reasonable” listed in it four times when talking about noise pollution as well as stating his experience when he asked the police to get involved in the situation. He said the officers that responded stated that the sound is not over 85 decibels and therefore could not be considered an issue in which they would intervene. Bohl notes that nowhere in the city code does it have a listed level of decibels that would be considered the breaking point of reasonable or unreasonable levels of noise.
He pleaded with members of the council, stating he “just wants to live in peace and quiet” like he used to, and he went on to tell the council members that he has addressed this through the ranks, including the police and city officials. Without receiving any reconciliation from the situation, Mayor Marc Carroll and Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert met with the owners of Milestone Manufacturing to try work through the issues. Carroll explained that it did not go as smoothly as he had hoped, and he has even sat on Bohl’s patio with him so he could hear what Bohl was expressing his concerns about.
Members of the city council asked Bohl if he had tried rectifying the problem with the owners and if any of the other neighbors in the area had the same complaint. Bohl answered yes to both of the questions and offered to provide the names of his neighbors who have provided statements against the new noise pollution.
Questions were posed to Hibbert regarding the regulations around manufacturing as a zoning standard in the city and whether there were conflicts. Hibbert explained that although industrial is not desired near residential, there was no standard that had been violated.
Councilman Chris Jensen, a manufacturing engineer by trade, said that exhaust systems like the one installed on the building can have a noise hood built around the unit that will make it much quieter than it is currently. Moreover, he ensured that they are not an expensive piece of equipment to install and recommended that the city contact the owners for another attempt to resolve the issue. Carroll made note of the council’s decision and said he will speak with them again.
The sound coming from the exhaust fans comes from the top of the building and can be heard inside and outside of Bohl’s home. Bohl stated that it has reached the point that he hates to go home because he knows he will not be able to enjoy peace and quiet.