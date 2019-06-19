BLACKFOOT — Because of consistently high wind gusts, Wednesday night’s Music In The Park performance became “Music At The Willows.”
Organizers pulled the plug on the show at Courthouse Square shortly before it was scheduled to go on, but it was quickly moved to The Willows retirement and assisted living center on Meridian in Blackfoot instead.
After the featured band — Jazz On A Stick — hustled to get set up and sound checks were done with an impromptu performance of “When I Fall In Love,” the show went on, mostly entertaining residents of the center.
It worked out well, with the audience appreciating jazz sounds from the 1930s through the ‘50s, led out by Keith Ward on clarinet — the “stick” in Jazz On A Stick. Audience members bopped their heads and slapped their thighs to the sound of the music.
It was reminiscent of the days of jazz going back to the glory days of some of Ward’s heroes — Pete Fountain, Benny Goodman, and Woody Herman.
Completing the band are Katie Engstrom on vocals, Terrell Merkley on keyboards, Freddy Gildersleeve on guitar, Brian McDaniel on drums, and Phillip Meline from Blackfoot on acoustic bass.
The band was tight throughout with familiar flourishes of old-style jazz, shifting effortlessly into a Latin rhythm in the middle of a song before returning to the original arrangement.
Songs like “Take The ‘A’ Train,” “Swingin’ Shepherd Blues,” and “Autumn Leaves” helped to entertain the crowd.
Next up for the third installment of Music In The Park for this season will be Randy’s Shack Band playing classic country music at 6 p.m. on June 26 at Courthouse Square. The extended weather forecast for that show looks favorable, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.