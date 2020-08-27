SHELLEY – The Shelley School District has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hobbs Middle School. They posted the information on Facebook for parents and patrons of the district to alert them to the possibility of any potential exposure.
The Shelley district has an extensive plan to keep their schools functioning in this unprecedented time, and that plan has been reviewed with patrons, parents, staff, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann. The plan includes specific features to utilize fresh air moving through the buildings as well as preventative and repetitive cleanings to ensure that any contact surface is as safe as possible.
The district is working closely with public health and has guidelines established as to when they would have to move each individual school into the respective level of risk. Hobbs Middle School changes into the moderate risk category if there are two active cases at the school at the same time. Moderate risk level in the Shelley School District limits the attendance to 50% each day, with two different cohorts split based on first letter of their last name. Students with last names that start with A-M will attend on one day, then the next day would be students with last names N-Z. This is not the case because there is only one active case at this point, but that can change in the following days.
The district continues to do what it can to prevent any spreading of the virus — blocking doors open, leaving doors and windows open to increase air flow, and have hand sanitizer stations in each of the classrooms.
The full list of their plan is available on the school district’s website at www.shelleyschools.org and has a link on the homepage to their return to school plan.