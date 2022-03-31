BLACKFOOT -- Bryan Smith, a candidate for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, came to Blackfoot on March 25 and spoke to Bingham County residents at the American Legion Post 23.
He addressed the audience about what he stands for as a candidate and why he believes he deserves the job over his opponent, Mike Simpson, who’s represented the district in the House of Representatives since he was elected in 1999.
Smith challenged Simpson for his seat in 2014 but lost the election after receiving 38% of the vote, while Simpson received 62%. Smith believes the political environment has changed since then and it has turned in his favor, and that the voters “simply have Mike Simpson fatigue.”
“I felt like Mike Simpson was just way too liberal. He was voting for bigger government, bigger spending … and I know that the people of Idaho are very conservative, and so I felt back then that he was out of touch and that he had become a career politician,” Smith said in an interview after the event.
“Mike has accomplished the impossible, from 2014 until today he’s gotten much worse,” Smith said. “Because I feel I can do a better job and the people deserve better representation, I decided to get back in the race.”
Smith’s top three voting issues are, first, election integrity, second, restarting the construction of Trump’s border wall, and third is opposing Simpson’s “absurd” dam breaching proposal.
Simpson said his proposal aims to address the long-standing stalemate and unending lawsuits over salmon recovery. The dams the proposal would remove are in the state of Washington, and Simpson said Idaho sends 500,000 acre feet of water to help keep the reservoirs high for Washington to use for salmon recovery.
“That is … water that could be used in Idaho, water that could be used to recharge OUR aquifer and water that could be used for Idaho farmers and producers -- not Washington state,” Simpson said in an interview.
When asked if he was in favor of balancing the budget, Smith replied, “I’m for cutting the budget.”
Smith said he wants to look at what aspects of our government are necessary to keep funding, like Social Security and defense, and then look for aspects of the government that aren’t necessary in his view.
“And so, how do you do that? One is that there’s a lot of federal departments. Not only are they not necessary but they’re not grounded in the constitution,” Smith said. Some examples of departments he would like to eliminate are the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Smith said the national debt, which is around $30 trillion, is “totally untenable. Mike Simpson has been a co-conspirator in getting us into that position and so we need to spend what we bring in.” Smith referenced Simpson voting for a $1.5 trillion spending bill as a specific example, which he said was passed out of committee in the middle of the night by the Democrats, and that Simpson couldn’t have read its 2,900 pages before he signed on.
Simpson pointed out that the bill he signed was to keep the government open.
“Congress has a Constitutional duty to fund the government, and I take that responsibility seriously because a government shutdown is not good for anybody. I have opposed every one of Nancy Pelosi’s big government spending bills this Congress because they were unpaid for and irresponsible,” Simpson said.
Smith believes that the state of Idaho can do a better job educating students “without the help of bureaucrats in Washington.” Smith also believes that Idahoans want clean air and water, “probably more than the bureaucrats in Washington.”
“There are lots of programs that are redundant in terms of what they do. The states can be doing and the federal government shouldn’t be doing them, and so those would be fertile ground to look at in terms of where you go first to cut spending,” Smith said.
Smith also opposes the Fairness For All Act, which Simpson has co-sponsored that aims to give civil rights to members of the LGBT community while also protecting religious freedom in the workplace. Smith opposes this because he claims that the bill gives “special civil rights class status to transgender people.”
Simpson calls the bill a conservative alternative to legislation proposed by the Democrats that he said would decimate religious liberties. He claims that the bill protects the tax-exempt status of religious organizations and universities. There are currently eighteen Republican cosponsors of the legislation and no Democrat cosponsors.
When asked if he opposed transgender people having civil rights, Smith said, “I think we all ought to be treated equally.” What he claimed to be opposed to was the bill extending “special” civil rights.
Simpson said he’s taking Smith as a serious challenger, just as he did in 2014 and just as he does for all of his opponents.
“You take every challenge as a serious challenge. The first time you don’t is the time you get beat,” Simpson said.
Simpson also sees a changing political climate that he said is becoming more partisan, but he wants to find common ground between both sides of the aisle.
“We need to get back to where we actually talk to each other and discuss issues,” Simpson said.
Smith said he’s confident about his chances of being elected in 2022.
“I think my chances are very good. I think this is the best challenge that’s been waged against Mike Simpson,” Smith said.