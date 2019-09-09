BLACKFOOT — Connections Therapy Centers recently moved to a new location in Blackfoot.
Connections Therapy has been at 725 Jensen Grove Drive for about eight years, and they just moved to 75 Lilac, into a building that has been there about 20 years but now looks completely new and different since it’s been renovated, according to Cala Alexander, the centers’ director of marketing.
The centers also have locations in Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Rexburg.
Each location offers speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy for children and adults.
”We are super excited about this new space,” Alexander said. “We have about doubled our square footage and have a climbing wall, indoor and outdoor sensory areas, a full kitchen, a gym and so many fun and challenging things for our patients to do during therapy.
They have about 6,000 square feet at the new Blackfoot location, serving around 200 clients.
The owner is Michelle Dahlberg, and the director of occupational and physical therapy is Brian Olson.
Alexander said a large percentage of their patients are children. They have 10 therapists and a full-time office staff. Therapists also see patients in the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts.
”We love this community and the families we serve,” Alexander said. “We just outgrew the space at our previous location. This facility has a lot of really bright, fun, exciting things for kids to do.”
She said pediatricians or primary care doctors may see a need for therapy in the patients and refer them to the center.
”A lot of patients we see might not be reaching developmental milestones,” Alexander said. “We see kids who qualify for school services. We even have moms who are worried about their child’s development and come to us to see about getting a free screening.”
An open house is scheduled at the new Blackfoot center Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
For more about the centers and what they do, visit their website at connectionstherapies.com.