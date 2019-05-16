Everybody likes a big backyard, a place to relax, garden, and play. Unfortunately, not everyone has a big backyard but Bingham County residents are lucky to live a fairly short drive from a communal “big backyard,” the Big Desert bordering the communities of Blackfoot, Moreland and Aberdeen.
Most of the Big Desert is managed by the Bureau of Land Management with an intermixture of some private and state land. Because of public ownership, almost all of this area is open to the public for hiking, exploring, hunting, trapping, and numerous other activities.
The Big Desert is a huge sagebrush-dominated area extending from northern Bingham County north to Arco and west to Craters of the Moon National Monument. Big Southern Butte is a very prominent landmark. Despite commonly being referred to as a “desert,” the area is actually a sagebrush steppe, with shrubs and bunchgrasses being the most common types of vegetation. The area contains a plethora of wildlife, including elk, deer, pronghorn, sage-grouse, numerous songbirds, snakes, and other reptiles. In spring the Big Desert is alive with wildflowers. Many lava tube caves, often occupied by bats, are another unique feature of this area.
The Big Desert has a long and colorful history. Remains of arrowheads and obsidian tools around many temporary spring wetlands are evidence that Native Americans hunted these areas for thousands of years. When settlers pushed westward along the Snake River, they developed roads and trails to access the Lost River country north of Arco and Howe. Early accounts suggest that these were hot, dry, dusty trips and early stage stations helped ease the comfort of travelers.
Historical reports indicate the first station was established 13 miles southeast of Big Southern Butte. It was known as Root Hog Station, or sometimes Root Hog and Die because of its filthy conditions and was reportedly maintained by an “unkempt man” and his dog. The second stage station was established around 1880 at the northeast corner of Big Southern Butte, not far from Webb Spring. Early accounts indicate pigs were allowed to run free at the station to keep rattlesnakes under control.
One of the more colorful stories from the Big Desert concerns a stage robbery reported to have occurred along the Stage and Emigrant Road. The story indicates that two, 125-pound gold bars were being freighted from the Custer Mine to Blackfoot. The stage was held up by a lone gunman just a few miles south of the Big Butte. Supposedly the robber hid the bars in a small, nearby cave. When the stage reached Blackfoot and reported the holdup, a posse was quickly formed.
The robber was tracked to Salmon and captured in a local bar. The bad guy then promised to lead the posse back to where the gold was hidden. A few days later, they arrived at dusk and began their search for the cave’s entrance. As night fell, the robber was reported to have spurred his horse and ridden into the darkness like the devil himself was on his trail. He was never recaptured.
The Big Desert is easily accessed from multiple points, although most commonly people will use the road out of Atomic City. However, be very cautious trying to visit in early spring. Mud and persistent snow drifts make travel very difficult and sometimes dangerous until early to mid-April. Care should be taken whenever exploring this country. Extra water, spare tires, and a first aid kit are all good ideas. Cell coverage is spotty so carry a personal identification beacon as well.
Whether hiking, hunting, or taking photos of Bingham County’s big backyard, you’re sure to enjoy yourself. You might consider searching for that hidden gold but remember, the real treasure of the Big Desert lies in its rugged, isolated terrain, abundant wildlife, and picturesque vegetation.