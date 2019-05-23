Take a kid fishing. It sounds simple, right? But for a lot of folks it’s not so simple, especially as more and more people move to urbanized areas where fishing opportunities are limited.
Additionally, many people need information. How old should kids be to go fishing? Where should they fish? What kind of equipment do kids need? What do we do with fish that are caught? These are all great questions that I’ve heard over the years. So, let’s take a closer look at taking a kid fishing.
One of my earliest memories is fishing with my dad at a place called Twin Bridges. I was around 3 years old but can still remember my father cutting a sapling and affixing fishing line, hook, and bobber. I don’t remember if we caught any fish but the important point is that a very wholesome memory has stayed with me for over 60 years and no doubt influenced my life-long love of fishing.
The age to start a child fishing is an important consideration. It will vary among children but generally 3-4-year-old kids are ready for their first fishing experience. But, there’s a catch. You can’t expect a 3-year-old to show the same interest or patience as a 12-year-old or an adult. Whether they catch fish or not, keep these first outings fairly short, no more than an hour and 30 minutes is probably more appropriate for most youngsters. Don’t force a child to continue fishing once they show signs of losing interest. Remember, early childhood experiences are important and can affect a child’s outlook down the road.
Fortunately, we live in an area that abounds with kid-friendly fishing spots so the question of where to take them is easily answered. Bingham County residents don’t have to stray too far from home to enjoy a fishing outing with kids. McTucker and Crystal Springs ponds near Springfield offer opportunities for young anglers. Rose Pond and Jensen Grove provide fishing near Blackfoot. Various small creeks east of Blackfoot can also be good places for the young angler. If people want to travel further afield, Birch Creek has plenty of fish. It’s also a great spot to teach youngsters how to fly fish because of the abundance of fish and relatively open areas for casting. Ryder Park Pond in Idaho Falls and the Edson Fichter and Wellness Complex ponds in Pocatello are also fishing waters suitable for young anglers. The key is to pick a place where the kids have a reasonable chance of catching a fish within 20-30 minutes of putting their line in the water.
Keep the fishing equipment simple. The kids don’t need to be decked out like they just stepped off the showroom of a sporting goods store. There are many reasonably priced youth fishing rod sets available in most sporting goods departments. One of the most important pieces of equipment, though, is for the adult. Don’t forget to bring a camera.
Young anglers should understand that it’s okay to keep a fish, but make sure you have it for dinner and make mention of the fact that the child helped provide food for the table. Equally important, show kids that it’s fine to release fish. Which of these ideas you promote first is up to you.
In short, the focus should always be on the child. Make the trip fun and don’t place a lot of emphasis on the actual catching. Take time to point out interesting birds and other wildlife, have a picnic, go for ice cream. All of these things will help the child enjoy that early fishing trip and look forward to the next one.