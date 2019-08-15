“I want to go fishing, Poppa.” My three-year old granddaughter, Emery, repeated that request often after discovering that her older brother, Jake, and I went on these mysterious trips we called “fishing” and seemed to have a lot of fun doing so.
I’m a firm believer in letting kids spend as much time in the outdoors as possible so it didn’t take much convincing on my granddaughter’s part for me to get her some fishing gear and begin to plan her first fishing trip.
My wife, Cheryl, and I planned to take her this spring but between some miserable spring weather and other commitments, it was difficult to find a good opportunity. Spring eased into summer and my granddaughter kept asking to go fishing. Finally, the weather was great and our various commitments were largely behind us. We could go fishing.
With the appointed day rapidly nearing, I had to carefully consider where to fish. I wanted someplace safe (i.e., no place where falling in could pose a danger) where there was a reasonable likelihood of catching fish. I thought about taking her to Birch Creek but Cheryl and Jake both reminded me that the little one wasn’t a great traveler and the hour-plus trip would be hard on her and us.
No problem, I thought. Bingham County has lots of kid-friendly places. I just needed to select one that required driving for less than a half hour and where there was at least a reasonable chance of some action. A lack of mosquitoes and trees for shade would also be good.
After thinking about it for a few minutes, I believed I had just the spot. We packed up a picnic lunch, bait, and fishing tackle and headed out. Jake went along to help his sister while my wife and our other granddaughter, Avery, went for the picnic and to provide encouragement. Ten minutes into the trip Emery began to annoy her sister and otherwise act up like any three-year old might. Still, we got to the spot in good shape and congratulated ourselves on not trying the longer trip to Birch Creek.
We had a line in the water just a few minutes after arriving. Luck was with us because just a couple of minutes later Emery had a bite. She could see her bobber dancing as the fish toyed with the bait and her brother stood by to help her hook the fish. Soon the bobber went under and the fish was hooked. I wondered if she would be able to reel the fish to shore but it turned out I had no worries on that score. She fought the fish like a little pro with only a few reminders to keep her rod tip up. Soon, an 11-inch trout was flopping at her feet. Emery wasn’t done, she caught two more trout and Cheryl and Jake each caught one. We enjoyed our picnic lunch and then I suggested we go for ice cream. We could have stayed and likely caught more fish but I didn’t want Emery to get bored. We were fishing for almost an hour and that’s plenty for a three-year-old.
While Cheryl took the girls for a walk, Jake and I packed up the fishing gear and cooler. We headed back to Blackfoot with three trout and Emery was able to claim another prize — a large root beer flavored ice cream cone. The little angler had a great day at least in part due to a simple model for taking a kid fishing: keep it safe, keep it short, go where there’s fish, and end up with ice cream.