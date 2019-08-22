Many bird hunters look forward to Sept. 1 because it marks the beginning of the dove season and thus the somewhat unofficial annual opening of upland bird hunting (technically the season for ruffed, dusky, and spruce grouse opens a couple of days earlier to coincide with archery season).
Although hunters in some western states can target mourning doves, white-winged doves, and collared doves, for many years Idaho hunters could only shoot mourning doves. That has recently changed as increasing numbers of Eurasian collared doves now provide a second species for the early season bird enthusiast.
Mourning doves are migratory, native to Idaho, and common throughout much of the U.S. Adult doves tend to have pinkish-rose breasts, flecks of iridescence on the napes of their necks, black spots on their wings/lower back, a pointed tail, and a mostly slate-blue crown. Juvenile mourning doves can be distinguished from adults by white-tipping on the margins of their wing feathers.
Eurasian collared doves are about 40% larger than mourning doves and have medium gray plumage with a prominent black collar around the back of their neck, and dark pink legs. The tail appears squared to rounded with a broad white band, aiding identification in flight.
The Eurasian collared dove is an exotic species, generally non-migratory, and newcomer to southern Idaho. In the 1970s a shipment of collared doves was sent to an exotic bird dealer in the Bahamas. They were accidentally released and made their way to Florida by the mid-1980s. They then expanded north and west. At least 15 years ago a friend pointed out a small flock of collared doves near grain elevators in Roberts. However, I did not record a collared dove at my backyard feeders until 2009. By 2012 they began showing up in dove hunters’ bags in Bingham County.
Doves (both species) are rapid and erratic flyers, offering a challenging target to the shotgunner. The best hunts are usually in the evening when doves fly from grain fields to roosting trees. Identifying these flight patterns before the season opens can result in some exciting hunting later on. Because mourning doves are migratory, they are a fickle gamebird. They can be abundant in late August only to pretty much disappear by Sept. 1 as cooler weather and shortening day length remind them that they should be on their way south. Normally, the best dove hunting in Bingham County occurs during the first week of the season even though the dove season extends to Oct. 30. Another word of warning, as of Aug. 1, the regulations posted on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) website indicate a season for mourning and white-winged doves. Although white-winged doves have occasionally been sighted in southwest Idaho, there does not appear to be an actual hunting season on them.
IDFG rules indicate that any number of collared doves may be taken at any time by holders of an appropriate hunting license, provided such taking is not in violation of state, county, or city laws or ordinances. Because Eurasian-collared doves are not considered a gamebird by IDFG and do not count as part of your bag limit of mourning doves (15 this year) as long as they are identifiable, knowing how to identify dove species can be rewarding. Their non-migratory nature allows knowledgeable dove hunters to extend their season after mourning doves have largely vacated the county as well as take a limit of mourning doves and a bonus of collared doves.
Because both species of doves are frequently found near grain fields, tree rows, and water sources they are often on and adjacent to private lands. Be sure to ask permission before accessing these lands.