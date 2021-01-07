Shortly before I retired from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a supervisor made what many employees considered an ill-advised decision, followed by a lot of grumbling in the ranks. I considered this individual a friend and thought some meaningful advice might help.
After the questionable decision was announced, I was asked to give a brief talk at an agency meeting. I realized that this “talk” gave me the opportunity to provide that advice. So, rather than showing up as Jack the biologist, I dressed in old bowhunting clothes and camo face paint, then appeared as “Bob the Bowhunter” complete with a bow and quiver of arrows.
After what I hoped were some humorous comments, I presented this individual with a hand-made arrow with an inscription and cautioned the supervisor to look at this arrow before making important professional decisions. The inscription had something to do with wildlife, but not in the way you might expect.
Instead, the message was meant as a reminder to consider how Aldo Leopold might respond to any challenging natural resource decision. Who is Leopold? The supervisor, like any well-trained biologist, knew that Leopold was a bird hunter, bow hunter, bowyer, teacher, and, most important, the father of wildlife management.
Aldo Leopold was born in 1887 and raised in Burlington, Iowa. He developed an interest in the natural world at a very young age. As a boy, Leopold spent hours observing and writing about his surroundings. After graduating from the Yale Forest School in 1909, he moved to the Southwest to begin a career with the newly established U.S. Forest Service.
By the time Leopold reached 24 years of age, he had been promoted to the post of supervisor for the Carson National Forest in New Mexico. He was also instrumental in developing the proposal to manage the Gila National Forest as a wilderness area. It became the country’s first official wilderness area in 1924.
Leopold was transferred to the Forest Product Lab at Madison, Wis., in 1924. Although he seemed to view his new position as somewhat tedious and perhaps not very fulfilling, he maintained a growing interest in ecology and the philosophy of conservation. Leopold finally resigned from the Forest Service in 1928 and began work more interesting to him, conducting an extensive game survey for the Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers Institute. His efforts resulted in a monumental report that was a cornerstone of early wildlife management in North America.
Although in the dark days of the depression Leopold found himself unemployed and struggling to support his family, he persevered and in 1933 published “Game Management” the first textbook for the developing field of wildlife management. This book defined wildlife management as “the art of making land produce sustained annual crops of wild game for recreational use.” Soon after its publication, the University of Wisconsin created the Department of Game Management, and appointed Aldo Leopold as its first chair.
Aldo Leopold was a prolific author of both professional and popular articles. Later in his career, and based on a lifetime of outdoor experiences and professional work, Leopold wrote a book for general audiences which would examine our relationship to the natural world. Unfortunately, just a week after receiving word that his new book would be published, Leopold died of a heart attack on April 21, 1948.
Leopold’s book, “A Sand County Almanac,” was published a little more than a year after his death. With more than two million copies sold, it has become one of the most respected volumes about the environment ever published. His book “Game Management” is considered a classic. Aldo Leopold is widely regarded as the most influential conservation thinker of the 20th century.