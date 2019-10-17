When the leaves start to color and snow comes to Idaho’s high peaks, most outdoor folks begin to think of hunting. Yet, many avid anglers know this is the time to go fishing, especially fishing for big trout.
During early fall, water levels drop in many local rivers making wading easier and cooler temperatures in rivers and lakes motivate fish to feed heavily to prepare for winter. I’m an avid hunter so it took me many years to understand that I was missing out on some great angling by ignoring my fly rod during the autumn months.
It’s not uncommon to find a four-pound (or larger) trout on the end of your line during the fall. Whether you fish with a fly rod or spinning tackle, big fish mean heavier tackle, at least if you want to have a realistic chance at landing the fish.
In September I put away my 3 weight fly rod and break out my 4-6 weight rods, equipped with 3x-4x leaders. An angler needs to be able to handle big fish that may start with aerial displays but soon head for the nearest weed bed. I have more fish break off because of this behavior than for any other reason. My tackle might be able to handle that five-pound fish, but maybe not if it’s dragging around another four pounds of weeds. Most fly fishermen have their own favorite fly patterns. I find that streamers work well, especially for bigger fish; wooly worms, marabou muddlers, and zonkers can all be productive patterns.
I seldom use spinning gear at this time of year but realize that others enjoy fishing with this tackle. During fall, anglers might get away with ultra-light gear and four-pound test line but see the discussion above about big fish and weeds. Friends that fish with spinning gear for bigger trout, especially in the Snake River, tend to favor rods that can handle 8-10 lb. line and make relatively long casts. Spinners and rapalas work well for fall fish. I have friends that swear by panther martins.
One of the downsides of fall fishing is the unpredictable weather. Be prepared for anything from warm, 70-degree weather to a bone chilling cold that will freeze your line to the guides.
Bingham County anglers have lots of choices when it comes to where to take that fall fishing trip. The main Snake River, Portneuf River, and South Fork of the Snake provide good fall fishing, especially for spawning browns. Daniels and Chesterfield reservoirs can produce big trout. The Henry's Fork is a terrific choice for rainbows and browns. Birch Creek and other smaller streams offer wonderful opportunities to fish for very colorful fall brook trout.
Whatever the water, look for fish holding in deeper pools and pockets along weed beds. Because water tends to be low and clear, a stealthy approach will result in more fish. Watch where you put your feet and take small steps to avoid splashing and other noise.
Many of our local waters are fishable well into November but the later in the season, the greater the chance of having a problem. Last November, I was fishing a river with iced-up shores and ice floes. While concentrating on making a cast, a large ice flow hit me in the back of my legs and knocked me into the river. At that point, I realized it was time to put away my fly rod.
If you just can’t allocate some of your free time to fishing because hunting is a higher priority, consider bringing a fishing rod along with you on your next hunting trip. I’ve used this strategy many times and it’s resulted in some memorable outings.