It’s time for another column on plants. This time it’s a shrub first identified in July 1806 by Meriwether Lewis during the Lewis and Clark Expedition near Lewis and Clark Pass, Montana. Its common name is antelope bitterbrush but you also might hear it called bitterbrush, buckbrush, or antelope bush.
Antelope bitterbrush occurs throughout much of the western U.S. and is commonly found in many parts of Bingham County. This shrub is adapted to a wide range of soils in areas ranging from 8 to 34 inches of annual precipitation. Antelope bitterbrush is normally found at elevations of 4,000 to 8,500 feet, but has been recorded at 11,000 feet in California. The shrub is tolerant to drought and cold.
Antelope bitterbrush is a slow growing shrub that is moderately to very deep rooted with wide ecotypic variations. Individual bitterbrush plants exhibit substantial variation of growth form, varying from a uniform, erect growth habit to plants that lay along the ground. It usually grows 2 to 6 feet tall and can be up to 8 feet wide with wedge shaped, three-lobed leaves (some are persistent during winter). Leaves vary from gray to bright green in color. Some plants have branches near the soil that layer (that is, branches that touch the soil develop roots) providing additional rooting for the plant. Bitterbrush is well adapted to arid environments. The shrub has water-loss resistant leaves and long taproots and can live for decades. Some have been recorded as over a century old.
Flowering occurs from late spring to early summer. Small, yellowish flowers with five petals are normally abundant along the plant’s leaders. After looking at them for a while, they may resemble flowers of the wild rose, a distant relative. Seeds are relatively large and are about one-fourth inch long and somewhat egg-shaped and flat. Seeds, stems, and leaves are nontoxic. Antelope bitterbush is usually associated with many other shrubs and grasses including snowberry, curlleaf mountain mahogany, basin wildrye, and big sagebrush. Unlike sagebrush, relatively solid stands of bitterbrush are rare.
Biologists consider antelope bitterbrush one of the most important palatable native shrubs in the western United States. It provides high quality spring and winter browse for pronghorn, deer, elk, and domestic livestock. Its seed is an important source of food for small animals and the plant provides cover for numerous species of small animals and birds.
Range scientists consider this shrub to be moderately browse tolerant but recommend that no more than 50 to 60 percent of current annual growth should be removed by grazing. Livestock can present a management challenge because animals tend to use the shrub during the growing season when use can be detrimental to plant vigor.
Antelope bitterbush can be severely damaged by fire, especially if rain does not fall shortly after the burn, or if the burn occurs in spring when soils are moist. However, light to moderate fires may enhance stands of bitterbrush, although response to fire varies greatly over the species’ range. Because of its value as an important plant for wildlife, bitterbrush is also used in rangeland restoration following fire.
Antelope bitterbrush was important to Native Americans. It was reportedly used for itches, rashes, and insect bites. Bitterbrush leaf tea was used as a general tonic and for colds, pneumonia, liver disease, and as an emetic and laxative for stomach ache and constipation. Twigs and seeds were also used as a laxative. Root teas were used for coughs, lung and bronchial infections, and fever. A purplish dye can be made from a part of the seed.
The next time you are traveling through our county’s more arid areas, keep your eye out for this interesting and incredibly important rangeland shrub.