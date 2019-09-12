My buddy Kerry Reese and I have worked, camped, hunted, and fished together for decades. Kerry is a great outdoor partner and willing to help with all camp chores with one exception … cooking.
Kerry draws the line at cooking partly because heating a can of soup is a mystery to him and partly because, on occasion, I can whip up a pretty tasty meal. Sure, I’ve had my failures but it seems like my successes have outweighed those, at least in Kerry’s mind.
Whatever success I enjoy as a camp cook has to be attributed to an old game warden from Pocatello. Many years ago, C.W. “Butch” Welch worked as a conservation officer in Challis while I was the regional biologist. We often worked together and on one occasion, now lost in the mist of my memory, Butch convinced me that I should learn to cook with a Dutch oven and gave me a Dutch oven cookbook he had just written.
Dutch ovens have an interesting history. Their use dates back to at least the 16th century in Europe and probably much earlier. When Lewis and Clark began their exploration of the west, they discarded many unnecessary items along the way to lighten their load, but they kept their cast iron cookware. On their return, the only manufactured items the Corps of Discovery brought back were their guns and iron pots. Cast iron cookware helped feed the colonists as they settled the east and helped feed the pioneers that moved west. Every time we cook a meal with our Dutch ovens, we’re reliving a bit of American history.
I’ve always believed in eating well while camping but initially resisted Butch’s suggestion about Dutch oven cooking because I envisioned having to lug around piles of extra equipment. When I looked into things, I realized equipment needs were relatively simple and that I could fit almost everything into a canvas duffle bag. Besides the Dutch oven (I suggest a 12 inch DO to start), the basic equipment includes a charcoal starter, charcoal, tongs for handling coals, a pair of heavy gloves, a tool for lifting the lid, and an old garbage can lid or frame for keeping the DO off the ground. I use a steel table made specifically for Dutch ovens but it’s not necessary. I use a heavy apron and prefer one with a pocket because it gives me a place to put my cold beverage when I need both hands to handle the cooking. I also suggest investing in one or two good Dutch oven cookbooks. The good ones will provide information on seasoning, maintaining, and cleaning your Dutch oven.
I’m often asked where Dutch ovens and associated equipment can be purchased. The answer is, almost everywhere. I suspect you can buy Dutch ovens online although I’ve never tried, but they are heavy and shipping costs might be rather steep. However, many local sporting goods stores will carry Dutch ovens and everything needed to get going with this type of cooking.
In Blackfoot, Dutch ovens and assorted equipment can be purchased at C-A-L Ranch and Walmart. Often, Dutch oven manufacturers will include instructions and some simple recipes with the purchase of a DO so you don’t need to immediately buy a cookbook before trying out your Dutch.
If you enjoy camping and eating well, give Dutch oven cooking a try. Have fun with it and don’t be afraid to experiment. The more you use your Dutch oven the better you’ll get with it. You might become the most popular person in camp. Oh, one last word of advice, never criticize the cook; payback will not be enjoyable.