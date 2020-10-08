Wind and a hard rain beating against the roof of our camper woke me well before sunrise. Although I wanted to remain in my sleeping bag, the need for a hot cup of coffee motivated me to get up and begin planning the day.
My grandson Jake and I were on our annual sage-grouse hunt, but things were different this year. Scientists conducting research on how sage-grouse can consume sagebrush asked Jake and I to help provide tissue samples for their study. We readily agreed but at the time had no idea how difficult fulfilling that request would be.
The study is funded by the National Science Foundation and is a joint effort between Boise State University’s Dr. Jen Forbey and U.S. Geological Survey’s Dr. Sara Oyler-McCance. These scientists are testing how genes in the liver and gut microbes influence which sagebrush a sage-grouse can consume. This is similar to studies that show how genes of humans influence which drugs they can take. They hope that this work will explain how and why grouse will or will not consume sagebrush that has been reseeded in damaged areas and whether grouse that are transplanted to new areas will consume sagebrush in their new habitat. Clearly the study has important conservation implications for sage-grouse.
Shortly after the coffee began perking, Jen Forbey knocked on our camper door. She was also worried about bad weather and wondering if we should cancel the day’s activities. I told her it would be difficult but since we were already in the field and our dogs were eager, we might as well give it a try. We headed out to my favorite, never-fail sage-grouse hunting spot. As we got closer the clouds began to lift and the rain subsided. I thought we had lucked out but was soon to be proven wrong.
To start, we decided that Jake would be the hunter, I would handle dogs, and Jen would follow carrying a 60-pound pack of scientific equipment for collecting samples. After almost two hours it became obvious that no grouse would be found in my favorite area. So, on to plan B as the weather again started to deteriorate.
We moved a mile away and within 15 minutes my dog had a solid point. A grouse flushed wild, likely due to the worsening wind. A second bird held better and Jake made a terrific shot that put the first bird in the bag and ensured samples for the researchers.
The daily limit is one so Jake turned from hunter to biological aid and helped with dissection and data recording. Each bird takes over an hour to process as various tissue samples are taken and frozen in liquid nitrogen. After biological samples are collected, sagebrush leaves are also collected and placed on dry ice.
By the time the grouse was processed, the winds were screaming and rain was beginning to fall. Jake took shelter in the truck and I was up, at least for as long as the weather would allow. Soon we had two solid points. Unfortunately, the birds flushed wild as the storm’s intensity increased. We decided that we had pushed our luck far enough and headed back to the truck. On the way, my dog slammed into another point. The birds again flushed wild but one made the mistake of flying towards me and we had our second grouse of the day.
It was a long, difficult day but Jake and I each ended with a sage-grouse and provided needed tissue samples for a key research project. It’s not often that hunters can enjoy a day afield and contribute to important research. I was pleased to see my grandson get that opportunity.