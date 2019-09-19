It all began with a dead duck and a missing chicken. Something was taking my fowl and I had to deal with it fast because the archery season was rapidly approaching.
I set three box traps in hope of catching the culprit. The first two nights were unsuccessful. The third night had to produce because I was leaving the next morning with my friend Dave Stanley to set up our elk camp.
That morning a trap contained the neighborhood skunk but I was pretty sure he was not the guilty party. He acted quite relaxed in the trap so I thought I could release him without getting sprayed. I was wrong!
I called Dave to inform him that either he had to put up with the skunk smell or I could be a little late and clean up before meeting him. He quickly assured me that I should take all the time I needed.
We finally made it to the trailhead after miles of rough dirt roads. Dave took the pack horses while I strapped on my backpack and we headed up the trail. The day had gotten off to a bad start and while hiking, I wondered if it was a portent of things to come. Still, we had planned carefully and I hoped the remainder of the day would pass without incident.
After dropping off supplies, Dave made a second run for more gear while I began to settle camp and do a little exploring. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the importance of pre-season scouting. For us, the second important part of the hunt is setting up camp. We do this before the season opens in an unhurried fashion that allows us to appreciate our time outdoors. We also include other activities to make the chore enjoyable.
Following one more run with the pack horses, we set up camp in relatively short order. It was early evening, plenty of time to relax, examine the far hills for big game, and make supper.
Unfortunately, multiple flights by a helicopter disturbed our peaceful setting and suggested something might be wrong (and reminded me how the day started). We became more alarmed when a second helicopter arrived. Finally, the helicopters retreated with the setting sun and we were once again left in peace, contemplating these mysterious events. We ate dinner and discussed plans for the next day, then spent some time scoping adjacent ridges and hills for elk. We were happy to see several herds.
The next morning, Dave took the horses down to the truck for alfalfa cubes while I did a little scouting. Dave has a moose tag and left me with firm instructions to look for moose sign. Always willing to oblige, I did one better and spooked a bull out of a willow patch after Dave had returned and was sitting on a small ridge with his spotting scope.
That afternoon, my flyrod and I surveyed a nearby creek. It wasn’t long before I had a fat cutthroat flopping on the bank. Despite the ominous start to this trip, things were going well. That evening we enjoyed another camp meal as the sun set and made plans for the next morning, opening day of the archery season. We didn’t take any game on opening day but I passed on a small buck we found hiding in a cave as we were leaving.
Camping is a great part of hunting. Careful attention to planning and packing helps guard against complications but nothing is guaranteed. Setting camp can be a burdensome chore or a fun outing; we always opt for fun. Oh, about the mystery helicopters, we later learned there was a small fire in the area.