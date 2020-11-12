Earlier this year I wrote a series of columns about Bingham County outdoorsman Henry Jemmett and his brother George. About 100 years before the Jemmett brothers roamed the Blackfoot River country, another individual arrived to hunt and trap in what was to become Bingham County.
This is how he described his arrival in 1834. “On the 11th (July) we left Bear river and crossed low ridges of broken country for about 15 miles in a N East direction and fell on to a stream which runs into Snake river called Black Foot. The next day we travelled in a west direction over a rough mountaneous country about 25 miles and the day following after travelling about 20 miles in the same direction we emerged from the mountain into the great valley of Snake River …”
This mountain man was Osborne Russell. He had come to the Rocky Mountains with the Nathaniel Wyeth expedition and spent most of the next 11 years hunting and trapping in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, while centering his activities on the Fort Hall-Blackfoot area. Russell helped build the original Fort Hall. He reported that building the fort began on July 18, 1834, and described it as an 80-foot square stockade built from cottonwood trees. Russell said the fort was completed on August 4 and that the next day the “Stars and Stripes” were unfurled at sunrise in “a savage and uncivilized country.” Russell was also likely present when the first sermon west of the Rocky Mountains was preached in July 1834 by another member of the expedition, Jason Lee. Yes, the same Jason Lee that the Blackfoot Methodist Church is named for.
Osborne Russell was born in 1814, in Bowdoinham, Maine. He was one of nine children and during his youth learned to read and write, allowing him to record his adventures later in life. At age 16, Russell ran away for a life at sea, but deserted his ship at New York. Afterwards he spent three years working for the Northwest Fur Trapping and Trading Company, operating in what would later become Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Russell had many adventures as a mountain man and he’s lucky to have survived his first couple of years. Russell described himself as a “raw hand” and admitted that he had not even attempted to shoot a game animal until August 12, 1834, when he took 25 shots at a buffalo and failed to bring the animal down.
Things got worse. Shortly after the buffalo incident, he and another trapper left for a brief hunt. About 6 miles from the fort (likely near present-day Fort Hall) they encountered a grizzly bear. Russell’s partner wounded the bear and it ran into a willow thicket. A naive Russell went into the thicket after the bear. The wounded animal charged. Russell reported that the bear came within 10 paces then stood on its hind legs with its mouth wide open. Russell writes, “At this moment I pulled trigger, as I knew not what else to do and hardly knew that I did this, but it accidentally happened that my rifle was pointed towards the bear when I pulled and the ball piercing his heart, he gave one bound from me, uttered a deathly howl and fell dead … I secretly determined in my own mind never to molest another wounded grizzly bear in a marsh or thicket.”
Much of the information for this and next week’s column is from the book “Journal of a Trapper” by Osborne Russell. The book is still available and provides fascinating reading for anyone interested in the history and wildlife of Bingham County and surrounding areas. Next week I’ll describe one of Russell’s most fascinating adventures and his later life.