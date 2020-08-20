A couple of Sundays ago, my wife and I took a day-trip to the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area. We ran into Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) habitat biologist Jason Beck who had just finished work with several volunteers.
He was sweat-stained and obviously tired, but happy to talk about the WMA.
We drove to the field headquarters and were greeted by Jason’s wife, Kirsti. After a brief chat, we agreed to meet later in the week for a longer interview.
This approximately 2,500-acre WMA is about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs. Lanes and Diamond Creeks merge at the east edge of the property to form the Blackfoot River, an exceptional adfluvial (fish that spawn in tributary streams where young rear before migrating to a lake) Yellowstone cutthroat fishery. The first seven miles run through the WMA.
The Blackfoot River WMA includes a ranch homesteaded in the 1880s by the Rasmussen family. John Jay Stocking purchased the 160-acre ranch in 1907 and acquired additional land over the next 25 years, totaling 1,720 acres. Reverent (Revie) Stocking was the last family member to operate the ranch. IDFG first became interested in purchasing the Stocking Ranch in 1970 because of the importance of the Blackfoot River fishery to Idaho sportsmen and the need for public access. In 1994, The Conservation Fund purchased the Stocking Ranch and subsequently sold the land to IDFG in 1995.
The original log cabin and remnants of four log structures still exist on the WMA. Department personnel, aided by reservists and volunteers, refurbished the cabin for use as a field station.
Jason and I met late on a hot Thursday afternoon. Jason started with IDFG in 2006 and became a habitat biologist charged with managing this WMA in 2017. He explained that the habitat management program is focused primarily on protecting and enhancing habitat for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, waterfowl, and other wildlife while providing opportunities for wildlife and fisheries-related recreation. Since the property became a WMA, several stream rehabilitation projects helped enhance fish habitat. A section of a tributary that had been diverted was returned to its original channel while willow plantings and removing livestock from stream banks have helped renew vegetation and stabilize the river corridor.
Jason indicated that current management efforts are focused on a program he called the Blackfoot River Ecosystem Project. He said the project emphasizes four management goals: aspen regeneration, river restoration, brush treatments for big game, and livestock grazing realignment. He further explained that although the aspen regeneration looks like logging, the difference is that all conifers are removed from the aspen, not just merchantable timber. Jason noted that aspen stands provide incredibly important big game calving and fawning areas because the heavy cover improves survival of young animals.
River restoration involves stabilization of cut banks with logjam type structures as well as anchoring entire trees to banks to provide cover for fish. Management efforts will also deepen the river in places, increasing marshes, wet meadows, and willows.
Conifer removal results in brush control that biologist believe will help big game herds. The grazing program is being restructured with the help of adjacent landowners largely to reduce grazing pressure on riparian areas.
With so much going on, I asked Jason what his greatest challenges were. He said that maintaining adequate funding to support management activities and industry impacts are major issues. However, Jason further explained that partnerships with industry, including ITAFOS, Nutrien, Simplot, Beyer, BPA, and Lower Valley Energy have resulted in substantial funding for management activities and mitigation of impacts.
The Blackfoot River WMA is an interesting area and, although a bit of a trip, well worth the visit. Don’t forget your flyrod.