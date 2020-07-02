Biologists have acquired a vast amount of knowledge about sage-grouse. Scientists have shown the difficulties of finding nests without using radio-telemetry, documented serious problems associated with captive-rearing, and, most importantly, demonstrated that sage-grouse cannot survive without quality habitat.
Sadly, some continue to search for politically expedient, but not necessarily biologically relevant, answers to sage-grouse population declines.
In 2017, the Wyoming Legislature passed a controversial law allowing private game farms to be certified to collect sage-grouse eggs from the wild and raise the chicks in captivity. Legislators passed this bill despite concern expressed by scientists and conservationists that legislators were essentially ignoring a large body of information on sage-grouse captive-rearing and reproduction. Even then Gov. Matt Meade expressed “considerable reservations” regarding the bill, but allowed it to become law without his signature.
Legislators supporting the bill claimed it could help conservation and protect Wyoming’s oil and gas industries. One senator asserted grouse would lay a second clutch if their nests are raided, but science suggests otherwise. Sage-grouse are a wildland species that are very susceptible to disturbance. Even the mere presence of a person in the nest’s vicinity can be enough to cause the grouse to desert her nest.
Proponents of this legislation were from private interest groups who hoped farm-raised grouse would allow development in sage-grouse habitat while keeping the species from an Endangered Species Act listing. They were emboldened in their efforts when then Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke endorsed captive breeding as an alternative to habitat management.
Wyoming efforts were also encouraged by a Calgary Zoo program that spent millions on sage-grouse captive-rearing. In 2018-19, at least 143 grouse were released to the wild. Zoo officials have yet to report how those released birds are faring. The only information I’ve been able to locate indicates one hen with a brood was observed in 2019 but otherwise few data are available.
In Wyoming, one game bird farm applied to be certified for the captive-rearing program. It was certified in 2018 and 2019, but withdrew both years due to the project’s tremendous cost and a reluctance to invest substantial funds prior to knowing if they would be allowed to look for eggs.
Egg collection in Wyoming finally got underway in spring 2020. During May, the crew walked 8 to 12 miles a day, aided by dogs and a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera, but was unable to find a single nest after more than 100 miles of searching. Thus, all of the extensive efforts were apparently in vain. Incredibly, one of the principal organizers stated that this effort was not a failure. Organizers made an effort to characterize the outcome as the result of a predation problem noting that they found nests, but all had been destroyed by predators prior to their arrival. Actually, they only found 12 destroyed nests.
Many groups and individuals expressed concern over the project. The bill also put the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in a difficult position. Department biologists knew that the best available science did not support the proposed program but had to follow the law. A project review concluded Department personnel acted professionally and held the permittee to the legal requirements, some of which caused significant added expense to the facility.
Legislation enabling the work sunsets in 2022 and an attempt to extend that sunset failed. Why should people in Idaho be interested in a flawed piece of Wyoming legislation? Interestingly, one of the cover letters sent by a project proponent indicates he was contacted by Idaho legislators who showed interest in proposing similar legislation. So, I may write more on this topic if this voodoo science rears its ugly head in Idaho.