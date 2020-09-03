Well the archery season has opened so it’s time for a hunting story, sort of.
A few years ago, our favorite elk hunting spots had been overrun by people. So, my hunting partner, Dave, and I began searching for a new area somewhere off the beaten path with reasonable numbers of elk and deer.
After some extensive scouting, we thought we found the perfect spot. However, a fore-warning that things might not turn out well appeared by mid-afternoon on opening day. We saw a few storm clouds and heard some distant peals of thunder but conditions still seemed acceptable for a late afternoon hunt. When it comes to thunderstorms, my hunting partner’s motto is “cowardice at all cost.” So, he stayed in camp while I went hunting. About a half hour later, a violent storm struck. I was soaked and made a mad dash to camp where Dave mumbled something like “I told you so.”
Over the next few days we found plenty of elk and deer but couldn’t find the right situation for a shot. I finally realized that I wasn’t feeling well and needed to take a break before things got any worse. We headed home and by the time I recovered enough to return an early season snowfall had cut off our access.
The next year found us camping in the same spot. After some scouting, Dave checked over dinner options while I walked to a nearby spring to look for sign of recent big game use. As I turned to head back to camp, a sagebrush suddenly reached up, grabbed my right ankle, and twisted. Down I went. I played a lot of basketball and suffered my share of sprained ankles. The season opened the next day but I knew my hunt was in jeopardy.
Dave had a great first aid kit and I was soon taped up but the swelling, bruising, and pain suggested my elk hunting was done for the next week or two. Word must have traveled fast through the wildlife world because no sooner did I wrap my ankle and sit down to rest when a buck and doe mule deer walked out of the hills and up to camp. I guess they wanted a close look at this pathetic bowhunter.
Later that night, I woke to the sounds of one very sick individual. Sure enough, Dave was suffering from some sort of full-blown stomach ailment. His suffering put my misery to shame. We were a pitiful pair and some might ask “Why didn’t you come home?” Honestly — we would have missed opening day in an area with lots of elk and deer.
Bowhunting with traditional archery gear as Dave and I do is very challenging, but a sprained ankle adds a special degree of difficulty. Nevertheless, with a little help from ibuprofen and a hiking staff, I could get around on opening day. Dave headed off to some high meadows in search of elk while I ambled up a trail to watch pikas and look at Native American pictographs. I encountered several deer but simply could not move quietly; they heard me coming long before I saw them. Dave and I arrived back at camp about the same time. He looked pale and admitted he may have overdone it. Still, he had found elk and we both had a pretty good morning.
A large part of bowhunting “success” involves meeting and overcoming challenges. Harvesting an animal can be part of a successful hunt but is not the sole criterion for success. Whether it’s the challenge of dealing with a painful injury or thunderstorm or the challenge of stalking a nice bull elk, the experiences make us better hunters.