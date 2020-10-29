It was during my springer spaniel’s second or third visit to the veterinarian to remove grass awns from his ears when the light bulb went off. Just a few years after moving to Blackfoot, I realized I was dealing with a diabolical plant.
About 150 years ago some grass seeds were hidden in soils and grains brought to North America on ships from places like Turkey and Kazakhstan. This seed produced plants that spread throughout much of North America and now pose a major ecological threat. The plant I’m referring to is cheatgrass and it’s a bad character. This invasive weed covers an estimated 7 percent of southern Idaho, eastern Oregon, Nevada, and western Utah resulting in loss of native grasses and sagebrush.
Cheatgrass is native to parts of Europe, northern Africa, and southwestern Asia but it’s an aggressive invader and is now found throughout much of the world. The introduction of cheatgrass to North America probably occurred several times, through ship ballast, contaminated crop seed, packing material, and at least one deliberate introduction for a college experiment in 1898. Cheatgrass was identified in eastern states by the early 1860s and in southern Idaho in 1899. By the early 1900s, cheatgrass was present throughout much of its current range, although sparsely distributed.
Cheatgrass is most noticeable and invasive in the Intermountain West. It is remarkably invasive in sagebrush and bunchgrass regions in the Great Basin, Columbia Basin, and Snake River Plain. Cheatgrass occupies about 100 million acres of rangeland throughout the West, dramatically altering wildlife habitat, livestock forage, and fire regimes.
Most native rangeland plants begin their reproductive cycle in spring, but cheatgrass seeds germinate during fall and winter. When spring arrives, cheatgrass seedlings establish themselves early, monopolizing soil moisture and nutrients before native plants are ready to use them.
Cheatgrass grows rapidly, and plants can mature with a single floret or with multiple tillers and florets. The amount of growth or tillering depends on the amount and timing of moisture received, and varies widely among years. Cheatgrass maintains its dominance on many sites by adaptations that facilitate early and rapid growth, even at relatively low temperatures. Because cheatgrass can begin growth and deplete soil moisture before native plants break dormancy (thus, the name cheatgrass), it gains a competitive advantage in cold, semiarid environments.
Cheatgrass has also become public enemy number one for wildland firefighters because it provides abundant fine fuel resulting in relatively quick ignitions and faster spread, making wildfires difficult to control.
So far, cheatgrass has resisted efforts to control it but a naturally occurring soil-borne bacterium has shown promise. Scientists have discovered that this bacterium colonizes the roots of some annual grasses and inhibits cellular growth without affecting desirable plant species. Researchers are evaluating whether this bacterium could be an effective and economical tool in controlling this alien invader and restoring western rangelands.
Additionally, in Idaho, a partnership of public and private agencies and organizations has undertaken an effort dubbed “The Cheatgrass Challenge.” The Challenge’s initial focus is to protect currently healthy rangeland habitat and restore moderately infested habitat to its native state. The Challenge ultimately plans to build on those projects, expanding into moderately to highly infested areas of cheatgrass to increase healthy habitat.
Although several invasive plants threaten Idaho’s wildlands, cheatgrass is a two-pronged threat. First, it has minimal forage value and only for a short period. Second, it creates a vicious fire cycle: more cheatgrass promotes more wildfire, more wildfire promotes more cheatgrass. As I suggested earlier, cheatgrass even poses a danger to pets. Seeds can work their way into any part of your pet’s body and cause not just pain but even life-threatening infections if you don’t catch them early enough.