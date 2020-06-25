I first visited Craters of the Moon National Monument over 40 years ago and have made numerous trips since. I never tire of its unique beauty, geology, plants, and wildlife.
Perhaps most import to me, though, is that one of the last outings my dad and I made together was to Craters where we shared a climb to the top of the inferno cinder cone to enjoy the monument’s panorama.
Let’s take a closer look at Craters.
Over the past 30 million years, the Snake River Plain has experienced extensive stretching that triggered volcanic activity when pressure was released on hot rocks below, causing them to melt. This magma then traveled to the surface along planes of weakness within the Great Rift.
Craters of the Moon formed during eight major eruptive periods between 15,000 and 2,000 years ago. Lava spewed from the Great Rift, a series of deep cracks that start near the monument’s visitor center and stretch 52 miles southeast. The time between eruptive periods in the Craters of the Moon Lava Field averages 2,000 years; it has been more than 2,000 years since the last eruption. As long as geologic forces continue to act, more eruptions will eventually occur.
Past eruptive events suggest that slightly over one cubic mile of lava will erupt during the next event. Historically, eruptions in the Craters Lava Field have usually shifted to the segment of the Great Rift that has not erupted for the longest period of time. So, the next eruptive stage will likely begin along the central portion of the Great Rift, but may spread to the northern part of the Monument in the vicinity of the Loop Road.
Geologists believe that initial flows will be relatively non-explosive. Eruptions from potential vents on the northern part of the Great Rift may be comparatively explosive and produce significant amounts of material, destroy cinder cones, and build new ones.
Robert Limbert began exploring Craters of the Moon in 1918, his curiosity stirred by stories of grizzly bears roaming the mysterious lava beds. In spring 1920, accompanied by W.L. Cole of Boise, Limbert completed a 17-day, 80-mile journey through the lava wilderness. Each man carried 55 pounds of equipment. They also brought along a dog, a decision they regretted because after three days the dog’s feet were raw and bleeding. The explorers had to carry the dog or wait for him to pick his way across the rock for the remainder of the trip.
Limbert took numerous photographs throughout the trip. He continued to explore the region and in 1921 led 10 scientists and civic leaders into the lava fields and argued for protection of the area’s features.
In 1924, the National Park Service began protecting the monument and welcoming visitors to this area. In 2000, the monument was expanded to include most of the Great Rift, the source of the lava flows that created this unique landscape. The more than 750,000-acre national monument and preserve is now cooperatively managed by the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Thanks to Robert Limbert’s efforts, more than 200,000 people visit Craters of the Moon National Monument annually.
For Bingham County residents, a visit to Craters is an easy one-day trip; pack a lunch, take your hiking boots, sunscreen, and water and enjoy an eastern Idaho marvel. Currently, visitor information can be obtained from a tent on the visitor center patio from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. Portable restrooms are available in the visitor center parking lot and vault toilets are located around the Loop Drive. Campsites are available on a first come-first served basis in the Lava Flow Campground.
Don’t forget your camera.