Anglers are a funny group. Some enjoy all kinds of fishing while others prefer to fish still waters (ponds, lakes) and others flowing waters (rivers, streams).
Flowing waters vary from large, powerful rivers to small creeks and anglers give these waters all sorts of names: river, stream, brook, channel, creek, and last but certainly not least, the “crick.”
It may be difficult to for many of us to distinguish between, say, a river and a stream although hydrologists likely have technical definitions. The common denominator for anglers is that they all hold fish.
For today’s purposes we’ll only focus on the smallest of the small, the “crick.” Bingham County has many creeks; Rawlins Creek, McTucker Creek, Wolverine Creek, to name a few, but I don’t know of any water officially designated a “crick.”
So, how do you know if you are looking at a creek or a crick and why should an angler care? I have a rather simple way of differentiating between a creek and a crick. If an angler is tempted to jump across the water (even if they need to step on a stone or grass clump in the channel) but won’t do so because they know they will get wet, then you’re looking at a creek. If most anglers actually try to jump across it (regardless of whether or not they get wet), it’s a crick.
Now, why should an angler care? They should care because these small streams are often overlooked by many anglers and can offer some excellent fishing, even during hot summer months. The fish may not be very big (although cricks can produce 12-14-inch fish) but they more than make up for their smaller size by their acrobatic ability.
Because of a crick’s small size and clear water, fish have an easy time spotting an angler and then taking evasive maneuvers. So, a successful crick angler is a stealthy angler. If you come upon one on his or her knees, it’s unlikely they are praying (although I’ve known some to resort to that). Instead they are probably fishing from their knees to present a smaller silhouette to the fish.
The small size of the crick and abundant snags make fishing with lures more than a little difficult. Most people I know will fish with bait or a small 2 or 3 wt. flyrod. Many cricks are guarded by stands of willow and water birch so folks that enjoy fly fishing face a special challenge. Any kind of a back cast is liable to have one’s fly securely wrapped around two or three overhanging limbs. Similarly, a forward cast that overshoots the target will not only spook fish but provide the angler another opportunity to remove their fly and leader from an overhanging branch.
I suspect most anglers have their own techniques for stealthy fishing and drifting bait, lures, or flies to fish lurking under cut banks. My favorite tactic is to fish downstream, making my approach along the bank on hands and knees (this also provides great entertainment for any cattle grazing nearby). I prefer to fly fish cricks with bead-head nymphs and try to make short casts that allow my fly to swing under a cut bank or overhanging vegetation. And yes, most of these casts are from my knees.
Stealthy fishing offers another advantage. Cricks are often rich with wildlife and I’ve had everything from badgers to muskrats approach close enough that I thought they were ready to offer some critical comment on my technique. Maybe the best thing about crick fishing is that it provides anglers with solitude and that’s becoming a very rare commodity these days.