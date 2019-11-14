I recently saw several social media posts reminiscing about the excellent pheasant hunting hunters used to enjoy in Bingham County. Pheasant numbers have tumbled, but sharp-tailed grouse have provided an acceptable alternative for many local bird hunters.
Development of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in the mid-1980s provided abundant nesting and brood-rearing habitat and sharptails reacted accordingly. In response, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game liberalized hunting seasons. Today, bird hunters can pursue sharp-tailed grouse throughout October and the bag limit is two birds per day.
Sharptails are often found in or close to sagebrush cover within larger patches of CRP or grasslands and shrubs are an important component of the species’ habitat. As the season progresses the birds will often start to gather in large flocks and move to mountain shrub communities.
I’ve hunted sharptails over various dog breeds but have had the best luck with pointers, especially later in the season when sharptails can be quite wary. Like pheasants, sharptails will run on a dog, something many bird hunters don’t understand. Years ago, I got into quite a “discussion” with Jack Hemingway on this topic. Jack had knocked a sharptail down but his Brittany couldn’t find it. I had an outstanding springer spaniel, Maggie, at the time and brought her over. She immediately picked up a scent and bolted out of sight. Jack was quite unimpressed with Maggie because he was convinced his bird was lying close to where it fell. I knew the wounded bird had run and we just needed to give my dog some time. Five minutes later Maggie came back with Jack’s bird and he quickly sang a different tune.
Sadly, it appears that sharptails are going the way of pheasants. IDFG biologists recently told me that breeding populations have been declining for the last 10 years throughout much of southeastern Idaho. The latest upland game report on the IDFG web site supports this observation indicating sharptail breeding populations within IDFG’s Southeast Region declined 49 percent from 2007-2017 while harvest declined by 60 percent. Certainly, cold and wet conditions during spring can be a problem. However, these conditions do not occur every year over broad areas.
It appears that the major issue, as it is for many wildlife species, is loss or degradation of habitat. While visiting numerous Access Yes/CRP areas over the last three years it became painfully obvious to me that many of these areas were being mowed or plowed causing a direct loss of habitat. In addition, the shrub component was clearly targeted for reduction or removal within some CRP fields, degrading the overall habitat available for sharptails. The IDFG report stated that, “The Department is focusing more habitat development and improvement projects in eastern and southeastern Idaho for sharp-tailed grouse.” Unfortunately, I cannot find any evidence that this is occurring.
The IDFG report also indicated that from 2015-2017, 123 sharptails were translocated from southeast Idaho to north-central Nevada. I have heard several bird hunters express concern over these translocations fearing that at least in some areas, translocations may have made declines worse. Available information from IDFG shows the declines in areas with translocations (49 percent decline in lek counts) were worse than declines in the Upper Snake Region (17 percent decline in lek counts) that did not report translocations, suggesting these may be valid concerns.
I asked several IDFG biologists about CRP treatments and they seemed largely unaware of the issue or what could be done about it. One biologist explained that these treatments were carried out under the supervision of the National Resource Conservation Service and that conservation of sharp-tailed grouse is no longer a priority for maintaining these acres. If true that’s a shame. Sharp-tailed grouse and Idaho hunters deserve better.