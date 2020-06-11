It’s time for another column on plants. Instead of discussing a single interesting species, I’m going to describe a group of plants found throughout our sagebrush habitats that helps make southern Idaho a very special place.
I’m well aware of comments commonly made by folks driving across parts of the intermountain west dominated by sagebrush. People frequently describe the landscape as a dull, dreary, monotonous, and an uninteresting smear of gray-green as they zip by at 70 miles an hour or more.
In spring, especially, nothing could be farther from the truth. A closer look will reveal an abundance of plant species, and this time of year one group stands out — the forbs. What is a forb? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a forb is a vascular plant (a plant characterized by the presence of tissue that moves water, minerals, and other plant products throughout the plant) little or no woody tissue above or at the ground.
Forbs may be annual, biennial, or perennial but always lack substantial thickening by secondary woody growth and have perennating buds (tubers, buds, etc. that allow overwinter survival) at or below the ground surface. Enough botany! Simply put, I’m talking about wildflowers.
This is a great time to wander across the sagebrush landscape and enjoy Mother Nature’s attempt at flower gardening. Colorful blooms dot the land in various shades of yellows, blues, and reds. Some, like phlox, are widespread forming small white carpets among the shrubs while others are more restricted in their distribution.
The number and diversity of wildflowers can vary from year to year and even within a season depending largely on precipitation. Some species flower throughout the spring and into the warm days of summer, others appear for a few days and are soon gone. That’s why I recommend multiple trips to folks interested in our local flora.
Besides being easy on the eyes, most forbs provide food for a variety of wildlife, livestock, and insects. Of course, some wildlife including songbirds and sage-grouse, will also feed on the insects that feed on the forbs. Depending on the species, animals will eat the flowers, leaves, and seeds of many of these plants. Sage-grouse chicks must have access to a relatively large number of forbs or their chance of survival will be greatly diminished. Female sage-grouse also depend on forbs because the relatively high protein within the plants helps the hen regain condition after laying and incubating a clutch of eggs.
Still, not all wildflowers have forage value. Some, like larkspur and death camas, can sicken or kill animals that feed on parts of these plants. Larkspur is one of the deadliest, most commonly encountered poisonous plants for cattle on western U.S. rangelands. Less than 8 pounds of larkspur can kill a 1,100-1,500-pound cow. In contrast, sheep are not as susceptible to larkspur poisoning; not experiencing a lethal dose until consuming about 2.0 percent of body weight or roughly 3.6 pounds for a 180-pound ewe.
Death camas, as the name implies, is deadly if consumed. All parts of the plant are poisonous. It is dangerous for humans as well as livestock. Consumption of 2-6% of the body weight of an animal is likely to be fatal. The mature leaves and the bulbs are most toxic.
Spring is a great time to visit our sagebrush landscapes. These areas are a short drive from most Bingham County communities and many of the dirt roads accessing these areas do not require four-wheel drive — just be careful of those that do. Bring your camera and a flower identification book. Looking for sagebrush wildflowers provides a terrific family outing. One word of caution, check for ticks after returning home.