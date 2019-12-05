Years ago, I was working with several biologists when someone asked one of the most experienced bird hunters in the group how he had done that season compared to previous years. The biologist replied that he and several of his hunting buddies had just conducted an informal experiment on the topic of past success.
He explained that they kept good notes on their hunting adventures but a few months after the season ended and without reviewing those notes, each tried to report the number of birds they harvested. Then they looked at their notes. In all cases they had overestimated their success. The bottom line was that he wanted to review his notes before answering our question.
Journaling usually involves keeping a diary or journal that explores thoughts and feelings associated with various events but it can also be a practical tool for enhancing outdoor experiences. Much has been written about the benefits of journaling, especially as it relates to self-help and stress management. For me, forgetting a good hunting spot or not remembering whether a given creek is productive at a certain time of year is stressful.
We inhabit a constantly changing world. Game numbers, weather patterns, and vegetation experienced one year will likely not be the same the next year. To optimize our time spent hunting or fishing, most of us want to hunt and fish areas that have proved productive in the past, at least under a given set of conditions. Some have terrific memories and can remember where the hunting or fishing was good in previous years, or at least think they can. Others, like me, can’t remember where they put their coffee cup.
Were the deer thick in the Secret Creek drainage last year when it was so cold, or was that the year before when it was warmer but rainy? Did I really catch a limit of rainbows in No-tellum Creek in early June of last year, or was it July? Maybe more importantly, consider the IDFG survey that asks how many days you hunted deer or how many sharp-tailed grouse you shot last fall to allow the agency to evaluate harvest. The best data will come from hunters that kept notes and can reliably report their efforts.
The only way to successfully track these events and guide your future efforts is to keep some sort of record. That’s where keeping a journal comes in. By keeping good notes on your outdoor experiences, you can inform yourself and guide your future outings, perhaps targeting new areas that you ignored the previous year or revisiting that honey-hole where you got a limit when the temperatures dropped and the clouds rolled in.
Maintaining a journal does not have to be complicated. I use a planner to help prioritize my day’s activities. At the back of the planner I record all of my hunting and fishing outings. I track dates, places fished, species and number of fish caught, places hunted, game taken, my dog’s points and retrieves, and hunting/fishing companions. If I’m gone for several days, I keep a field journal and then transfer the information to the planner when I return. This doesn’t take much time and I find myself constantly referring back to previous years for guidance and a comparison between current and past years.
Last month I discussed bird hunting success (or lack thereof) with a friend from north Idaho and told him that hunting success for me dropped by over 60 percent despite relatively constant effort over the last 10 years. The decline in birds wasn’t my imagination and it reinforced the idea that some of us will be spending more time bird hunting in Montana or the Dakotas next year.