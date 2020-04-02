All of my favorite outdoor activities require my vigorous participation, except one. I’m not sure what it is about that activity, possibly its ancient origins, perhaps dating as far back as 2000 BC or the fact that it is sometimes called the sport of kings. Whatever the case, I thoroughly enjoy being a spectator to the sport of falconry.
Falconry is defined as the taking of wild quarry in its natural habitat using a trained raptor (bird of prey). Falconry was probably introduced to Europe around AD 400, when the Huns and Alans invaded from the east. Historically, falconry was a popular sport among the aristocrats of medieval Europe, the Middle East, and the Mongolian Empire, but was largely restricted to the noble classes.
Over the years it’s been my good fortune to meet many falconers and accompany some of them into the field. This ancient sport is very demanding. Falconers devote a good portion of their life to the pastime. I’ve known some to change jobs or even select a new profession that gives them adequate time to train and fly their birds.
Aspiring falconers must serve an apprenticeship under a master falconer. It takes at least two years to complete the apprenticeship while becoming a master falconer takes at least seven years. Most falconers will require evidence of a serious, committed interest in falconry before they will agree to help anyone newly attracted to the sport. The ethics of practicing quality falconry are an important part of a falconer's everyday life.
The hawk or falcon demands significant care, 365 days a year. Raptors, unlike a rifle or a bow, cannot be hung on a wall and ignored until the next hunting trip. Falconry can be expensive because of costs associated with food, shelter, equipment, veterinary care, permits, and travel. To keep it healthy, raptors must be fed fresh raw meat, preferably the same birds or mammals they would catch in the wild.
Because all raptors are protected by state, federal, and international law, all potential falconers must obtain the necessary permits and licenses and pass a written falconry exam before practicing falconry. Idaho rules state that an Idaho Falconry Permit is required before any person may possess, capture, transport, import, export, or purchase any raptor for falconry. Rules also require an Idaho Raptor Captive Breeding Permit and a Federal Raptor Propagation Permit. Moreover, all raptors, facilities, equipment, and falconry records required by law must be subject to reasonable business-hour inspection, any day of the week, in the presence of the applicant or permit holder.
Local falconer Hub Quade tells me that the goal of a hunt is witnessing an exceptional flight by the hawk or falcon; the quarry is secondary. He also noted that hunting with falcons is not overly successful with success rates of 15 percent or less, depending on the falcon and quarry hunted.
The role falconry plays in conservation of our wildlife resources is not always appreciated. As an example, in 1970 the peregrine falcon was listed as an endangered species in the U.S. That same year the Peregrine Fund was founded, mostly by falconers, to conserve raptors and focusing specifically on peregrine falcons. By 1999, thanks to efforts by the Peregrine Fund, at least 1,650 peregrine breeding pairs existed in the U.S. and Canada and the peregrine was removed from the Endangered Species list. Locally, falconers were instrumental in pointing out dangers of powerlines and fences to sage-grouse and then worked to lessen these threats.
Falconry may seem overly complicated and demanding to the average hunter but after watching a gyrfalcon scream out of the sky and strike a fast-flying grouse I can understand why falconers are so passionate about their sport.