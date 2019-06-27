Most if not all serious anglers have found themselves in a situation where fish are feeding in inaccessible areas; spots that are too far from a bank or too weed-choked for easy access from a boat.
Like most anglers, I’ve been frustrated by these circumstances but found an answer after back surgery many years ago when my doctor suggested fishing from a float tube as a means of physical therapy. At the time, I thought he was the greatest physician since Hippocrates. I had used float tubes a bit before but his recommendation encouraged me to master the use of this fairly unique fishing platform.
Early float tubes simply consisted of a tire tube encased in some sort of fabric. They looked like a donut with a seat in the middle. Eventually, manufacturers added back support.
Tubes were powered by the angler wearing fins. These early models worked fine but entering and leaving the tube were challenging, especially when the user was wearing large, ungainly fins. After a little practice I learned to step into the float tube while on shore, pull it up around my hips and walk backwards into the water until the depth was sufficient so that I could “sit” myself and the tube in the water.
Float tubes have come a long way over the last 35 years. New models are U-shaped and contain bladders that can easily be filled by a small portable hand pump. They are much easier to enter and exit but are still powered by the angler with fins. Most come with handy pockets for holding tackle, cupholders, a casting apron, and a seat with back rest.
Given the cost of boats, canoes, and kayaks, float tubes are very reasonably priced and within reach of most budget-conscious anglers. A number of models are available for less than $250; fins will generally cost less than $50. Additionally, it’s definitely an advantage to have a net attached to the float tube, especially for landing larger fish.
I have used float tubes to catch everything from trout to bluegills. Although I normally fly fish from my tube, I’ve also enjoyed good success using light spinning tackle. Tubes are quiet and their low silhouette allows fishing in a stealthy manner.
I like to use float tubes to “prospect” for fish when there’s not much going on in my normal spots. I’ll troll a fly or lure behind the tube as I slowly work along shore and around structure (vegetation, downed trees, etc.). I’ve found this a very effective technique for finding hot spots on unfamiliar lakes or new spots in some of my favorite lakes and reservoirs.
Float tubes provide anglers with an effective means of accessing difficult to reach water. In some cases, they are the only watercraft allowed on certain lakes and reservoirs. However, float tubes have a few drawbacks. Bluegills and perch are spiny ray fish and there’s a reason for that term. Their dorsal (back) fins have sharp points and when placed on my stringer I’ve had them puncture my tube.
Wind can also be a problem, although less so with new, more streamlined models. I’ve been out on Treasureton Reservoir when the wind kicked up. Because the fish were hitting, I wasn’t paying as close attention to the weather as I should have and getting back to shore required an exhaustive effort.
Remember, Murphy’s Law applies to virtually everything including float tubes-if something can go wrong it will. I recently purchased a float tube with a defective bladder, but I didn’t learn about the defect until I was in the middle of a lake. So don’t forget to wear a personal floatation device.