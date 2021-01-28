Toward the end of the last upland game season I heard comments ranging from great bird hunting to complaints of few or no birds. At about the same time, I participated in an e-mail discussion with other bird hunting friends about bird hunting, habitat, and hunting pressure. Several of us spent our careers working for state fish and wildlife agencies so we are quite familiar with management approaches that can provide healthy populations of pheasant, partridge, quail, and other gamebird species. We also have a pretty good understanding of what can work against that situation.
All well-trained wildlife biologists and well-informed bird hunters understand that habitat is the key to healthy wildlife populations. We have known this since at least the 1930s and it is a foundational principal for managing gamebird populations. During our e-mail “conversation” we discussed experiencing hunting apparently good habitat but after several hours with well-trained dogs failing to find birds. I suspect most bird hunters have experienced this at one time or another. How did we explain that? It will take this column and the next to explore this issue because there is no one simple answer.
To begin, hunters might incorrectly assess habitat quality. Habitat boils down to food, cover, and water. Not only do these components have to be available, they also must be in the appropriate amount and distribution. Moreover, the definition of “appropriate amount” and “distribution” varies by gamebird species and is critical to understand for consistently successful hunts and management.
Winter, breeding, and brood rearing habitats are all necessary for gamebirds. For any given species and area, these seasonal components must be present to support healthy gamebird populations. Species like sage-grouse need many thousands of acres of habitat to meet their life history requirements. Seasonal ranges for sage-grouse may be separated by 10 miles or more. Other species, including pheasants and quail, confine their year-round activities to a relatively small chunk of land. An important although not always well understood point is that a key part of a species’ habitat could be degraded or lost but not be immediately obvious. For example, an Idaho study showed that hen pheasants moved up to 3 miles from winter to nesting/summer habitat. If the winter habitat was lost, populations would decline. Without knowledge of the separate winter habitat, the overall habitat would appear to be intact.
A few years ago, some Montana biologists expressed concern about declining sage-grouse populations just over the Idaho border. Other than the construction of a new powerline, the Montana habitats appeared fine. So, what was going on? A closer look at the populations showed that many grouse wintered in Idaho. An analysis of the Idaho habitats indicated they had been reduced by wildfire and agricultural development, reducing Montana grouse numbers.
Now, back to the question at hand. Given that the area has good habitat and we understand how gamebirds use it, why do we come up empty? There are three general possibilities that can be classified as either short-term, environmental, or management-related. Today I’ll mention just short-term issues. First, it simply may be due to bad luck. Someone hunted the area earlier, or a localized disturbance temporarily displaced the birds, or maybe your high-end dog was having an off day. Second, gamebird numbers may be low due to poor production because of weather-related issues or the fact that some species like ruffed grouse experience cycles of high and low numbers. If either of these circumstances are the problem, repeated visits during the season or in subsequent seasons should produce birds.
If lack of birds in the area with good habitat is a persistent problem something else is amiss. We’ll explore other issues next week.