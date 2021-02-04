Continuing from last week, there are both management-related and environmental causes of low bird numbers in quality habitat. Perhaps the most common cause is excessive hunter pressure resulting in relatively high harvest and disturbance that moves remaining birds to adjacent private lands. This often happens when public hunting areas are limited and occur rather close to population centers. Under these circumstances, sneaking out for an afternoon hunt all too often means hunting an area that has been hit by hunters earlier in the day.
Stocking gamebirds can attract more hunters to the stocked area than the resource can support and exacerbate the problem of hunter pressure. Hunters showing up a few days after stocking will often find nothing but empty shotgun shells. Last fall I saw over eight pheasants per trip on lightly hunted private lands. In comparison, over the last three years I saw an average of less than one pheasant per trip at a local WMA that is routinely stocked. Don’t get me wrong. I think stocking can be useful under some circumstances. I’ll examine gamebird stocking programs in a future column.
A related issue is stocking gamebirds in unsuitable habitat. Good bird hunters are knowledgeable hunters and learn from their experiences. A wildlife biologist once observed that if anyone wants to learn about gamebirds, they simply need to follow a good bird dog. But what is there to learn from hunting stocked birds in unsuitable habitat? This practice is usually confined to shooting preserves but the object of this type of hunt is simply to kill birds rather than enjoy the challenges of hunting a wild animal in its natural habitat.
In an extraordinarily imprudent attempt to provide more game farm pheasants for hunters, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocked over 1,500 pheasants on the Portneuf WMA last fall during the sharp-tailed grouse season. IDFG manages this WMA for deer winter range and sharp-tailed grouse. Habitat consists of sagebrush and other shrubs, riparian woodland, and aspen forest. Does this sound like pheasant habitat? What kind of message is the agency sending to hunters, especially young hunters, about what constitutes pheasant habitat? In this case, an excessive number of hunters could result in something less than a quality hunt, a higher kill of sharp-tailed grouse, and fewer sharptails in good grouse habitat the following year.
Mowing large blocks of CRP and removing nesting/brood-rearing cover while leaving small patches of good habitat is also an inappropriate management action. Trapping and transplanting birds (locally sharp-tailed grouse) from areas where populations are declining is another questionable activity. I’ve heard this action criticized by sharp-tailed grouse hunters multiple times over the last few years as they discussed finding few grouse in apparently good habitat. Both of these actions can lead to reduced bird numbers and few to no birds found in remaining habitat.
Finally, disease and pesticides are environmental factors that can reduce gamebird numbers in good habitat. Perhaps the best example can be seen with West Nile Virus substantially reducing sage-grouse numbers in various portions of the species’ range. Die-offs of gamebirds have also been linked to applications of different pesticides.
What can hunters do to help maximize numbers of their favorite gamebird species on the landscape? First, become an informed hunter. Lots of information is available on gamebird populations and habitat. Don’t be afraid of educating yourself. Second, talk to local biologists. Most biologists appreciate hearing from interested hunters and are more than happy to discuss wildlife biology and management. Third, interact with your wildlife agency; insist that decisions are biologically correct and just not politically expedient. Fish and Game Commissioners are there for a reason. If you have concerns, contact your local commissioner.