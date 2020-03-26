It’s March and our mountains remain covered in a mantle of heavy snow, ice clings to local ponds and lakes, and snow drifts persist along creek banks. Winter is slow to release its icy grip on eastern Idaho. Still, March is a month when many folks start to think of spring flowers, gardening, and evening walks on the greenbelt.
Not me. My thoughts turn to frigid creeks and ice out on local reservoirs where I know hungry trout are waiting to take a fly I tied over the winter. It’s a time for refilling fly boxes, replacing old leaders, breaking out the waders, and heading to the water.
March often brings a chill wind and nasty weather. This time of year also provides some excellent fishing to anyone willing to push through snow banks while dealing with wind and some frosty temperatures. Tourists have not yet shown up so even very popular waters like the Henry’s Fork can offer reasonable solitude and anglers have virtually no competition on the region’s lesser known waters. It’s a quiet time that affords an angler seclusion and an opportunity to reflect.
Inclement spring weather can be a daily occurrence in southeast Idaho, especially at higher elevations. Nevertheless, sunny days with temperatures in the 60s can also occur although their appearance seems all too infrequent to most of us. Early spring anglers should prepare for everything Mother Nature can throw at them. Food, warm drinks, and layers of appropriate clothing (including head gear) are all necessary for a successful and safe outing. Make sure you wear heavy socks and a warm layer between your legs and waders or hip boots. I usually prefer waders rather than hip boots because waders provide an extra layer of warmth for your upper body.
The gear you use depends on the water. For smaller creeks, I prefer a 3-weight rod; for lakes and larger rivers a 4 or 5 weight. Dry fly fishermen can find some action during early spring but for consistent results I prefer to fish nymphs. The old standards seem to produce pretty well so I make sure that I have a good supply of gold-ribbed hares’ ear, pheasant tail, and muskrat nymphs with and without bead heads. If I’m fishing a lake from a float tube or pontoon boat, I generally use a 5-weight rod with sinking line and start out with a streamer or leach pattern, often with a dropper fly.
Anglers should concentrate on deep holes in rivers and creeks, fishing the foam line where still water meets the current. In lakes, fish slow and deep; look for springs or inflow from creeks and fish near those areas. Don’t be afraid to try new water.
It’s easy to forget yourself while fishing and end up chilled; it’s just as easy to slip on a muddy bank and end up with a cold bath. So, for safety’s sake, it’s always best to fish with a partner. Keep in mind that back roads can be treacherous at this time of year and getting stuck is never fun. When it comes to travel on sketchy roads that still might harbor a snow drift or two in shaded areas, my motto is “cowardice at all cost.” I would rather walk a mile or two and spend my time fishing then waste half the day trying to get unstuck. Bring a cell phone and perhaps a personal GPS locator.
Early spring fishing can provide plenty of action and lots of solitude. It just takes a little more planning, caution, and thought to enjoy a day on the water than it does during our warmer months. Tight lines.