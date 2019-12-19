I made a last-minute decision to head to the mountains on a beautiful November morning. As I made my lunch, a little voice in the back of my head warned me of trouble to come. I ignored that little voice and went on my merry way. My plan was to enjoy the scenery, take some photos, and then fish one of my favorite spots.
The first warning that the day might not be perfect was the realization that I had left my lunch at home after traveling about an hour away from that lunch. No worries, I had snacks in my truck so I pushed on. The second clue that the day was not going to turn out as planned arrived when I noticed three vehicles parked in the area I wanted to fish. This was most unusual for a weekday. Switching to plan B, I drove along a two-track until I was as far from the main road as possible and fished from there. At that point my only companion was a lazily circling bald eagle, but the little voice was still talking to me.
After three hours of fishing, I returned to my truck, remembering that I had promised my wife I would be home by 4:30. I saw two fishermen on my return, but they were headed the other way so I never talked to them. From a high vantage point near my truck I noticed these fishermen driving out but thought little of it. I stowed my gear then started my truck for the ride home.
That little voice was still chirping away when suddenly it was joined by a chiming sound as my truck sensors informed me that I had a flat tire. No problem, I thought. It will take a few minutes and then I’ll be on my way and still make it home in plenty of time. The little voice, though, was still chittering away.
I got the truck jacked up and removed the lug nuts only to find that the flat tire would not budge; it acted as though it was welded on and no amount of kicking, pulling, tugging, or cussing would have any effect. I think I heard the little voice say “told you so.”
I was a long way from nowhere with no cell coverage. It seemed I had three choices: walk home (about 40 miles); stay at the truck until someone comes looking (that would scare my wife to death); or quickly find help. I knew the fishermen had left, but I returned to the vantage point to look for any other potential assistance. That’s when I noticed another truck about a half mile away with four individuals walking toward it.
I thought if I walked fast, I could intercept these folks as they drove out. Fortunately, they were taking their time so I reached their truck before they left. I wasn’t worried about their readiness to help; a willingness to help seems ingrained in most outdoors people I’ve met. I explained my problem and they immediately offered assistance, putting aside their plans to cook dinner over a campfire. It took five of us about 45 minutes to remove that flat tire and put the spare on but then I was ready to go. I thanked my rescuers and we went our separate ways.
There are three important points to this story. First, pay attention to that inner voice (I knew my tires were worn but pushed my luck). Second, be prepared; you never know when things might go bad. Third, don’t be afraid to ask for help; you’ll find outdoors men and women almost universally ready to lend a hand.