Henry Jemmett spent a lot of time in Bingham County’s backcountry. He carried heavy packs full of traps, camping equipment, and other gear, and didn’t leave much room for food. Consequently, Henry had to make do. Today I’ll discuss some of Henry’s favorite backcountry foods.
About 18 years ago I was exploring parts of the Himalayan Plateau with a group of biologists. Local residents shared their village, bedding, and food. It was the last bit of sharing that was a little rough. They were poor and ate poorly and we ate what they ate. I vividly recall a large pot of soup. While biologists from several nations looked at it with some trepidation, augmented by hunger pains, a clawed foot rose to the top of the broth. One of my dining companions quickly snatched up a ladle and pushed that thing to the bottom. We reached a silent agreement never to discuss what we had just witnessed, at least while we were eating dinner. Because of this experience I understand the necessity of not being too fussy when it comes to eating in areas where food is scarce. Henry seemed to have the same opinion.
Henry explained that when he was seven years old, he went on a picnic with some friends. The picnic lunch consisted of whatever they could find to eat. On that little outing Henry reported eating bird eggs, some squirrels they trapped (presumably ground squirrels), several brook trout, and gooseberries for dessert. Henry said that on another excursion they roasted a porcupine, but never indicated who was stuck with skinning the beast.
Henry made it clear that beaver was a camp staple. This makes sense because he was trapping beaver for fur and so his trap lines also provided a ready supply of meat. Still, Henry seemed to look at the outdoors as one large refrigerator stocked with all kinds of goodies and was able to vary his diet considerably using the resources at hand.
He relished fresh caught brook trout almost as much as beaver; the Blackfoot River would have also produced many fine cutthroats for his table. Henry noted that porcupines and snowshoe hares are very tasty but can’t beat ruffed and blue grouse. He also dined on crawfish, which apparently were abundant in the Blackfoot River, and frogs. Henry collected watercress, frozen chokecherries, serviceberries, huckleberries, and cattail roots for dinner so his meal had “fruits and vegetables” as well. With not a hot dog or French fry on the menu, I suspect a dietitian would be impressed by Henry’s foraging.
With all of this, Henry said there was still nothing that could beat trapper stew. Henry started it off with beans, potatoes, onions, and a chunk of beef. Apparently, the kettle was never emptied or cleaned, but just continued to cook over low heat so supper would be ready as soon as Henry arrived in camp after a cold day afield. Henry avowed that after a month of “hard use” the stew would taste of venison, fish, beaver, pine hen, wild berries, and “anything that may have incidentally fallen in like dumplings.”
Henry left us with some sound advice when it comes to backcountry groceries. First, he recommended turning over a few rocks near open water in winter because you may be surprised at what edible items you might find. Second, Henry warned never to forget the dry beans. He wrote that they won’t freeze and you can add them to the stew at any time, the more you cook them the better they taste.
This is likely the last column on Henry. I hope you enjoyed getting to know one of Bingham County’s foremost outdoorsmen.