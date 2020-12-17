Winter is at our doorstep bringing new opportunities to enjoy Idaho’s outdoors. Today I’ll address an activity that provides fresh air, exercise, and something for the table. Naturally, I’m talking about ice fishing.
Some folks think that ice fishing is too dangerous because we are literally walking on (hard) water and that it’s uncomfortable because it’s easy to get cold. It’s true that ice fishing has some inherent risk, but all outdoor activities do. Both early and late in the season ice may be unsafe and requires great care before venturing onto the ice.
Watch the edges of the water. Water levels may rise, causing weak ice at the edge and sometimes open water. Bring a plank to cross these areas and reach safe ice. Before venturing too far out, check ice thickness by drilling a test hole. Look around. If quite a few folks are on the ice that’s good evidence that things are pretty safe.
Lakes and ponds often have underwater springs resulting in weaker ice in their vicinity. Be alert for changes in ice color, water on the ice, and any areas of ice that appear as a depression. Avoid these areas. If there is little or no snow cover, walking on slick ice is difficult and perhaps dangerous. Fortunately, ice crampons are commonly sold in sporting goods stores and online. They are easy to put on and make walking on ice much safer. Always carry a pair. Finally, when possible fish with a buddy. If something should go wrong, help will be close by.
Keeping warm leads to a much more enjoyable and safe experience on the ice. The feet, head, and hands are often the first body parts to suffer from the cold and we can lose much of our body heat through our head. A wool watch cap or ski cap is a must, although I prefer a wool hat with a full brim and earflaps to shade my face from the sun. Wearing an outer jacket with a hood to flip over the headgear will go a long way to making sure the old noggin stays warm.
Bring two or three pairs of gloves because gloves can get wet. Speaking of wet, water often sloshes onto the ice while a hole is being drilled. Keep this in mind when selecting footwear. I prefer rubber-bottomed packs. They may be a little uncomfortable to walk in but they keep your feet warm and dry. As far as your feet, nothing beats good wool socks and better yet, two pair of good socks. Just make sure you don’t hinder circulation or you are liable to wind up with cold feet.
Conditions can vary drastically during Idaho’s frigid winter months. So, proper layering is vital to your comfort. Start with a good base layer but avoid cotton long johns. I like wool or wool blend pants and shirt over the base layer followed by a good quality vest and fleece jacket. If you chill easily, bring a scarf to help ward off the cold.
Water resistant coveralls provide a great outer layer. Wear a good winter jacket with hood over the coveralls. Darker colors are better than lighter colors because they help absorb sunshine and keep you warm. Don’t forget your sunscreen (yes you can get sunburned in Idaho in the middle of January) and sunglasses. A handwarmer can add to your comfort, especially for a long day on the ice and will provide heat for hours.
Being safe and warm while ice fishing is really just a matter of preparation and common sense. These tips for staying warm also apply to everything from feeding cows to hiking. It’s winter — go outside and have fun.