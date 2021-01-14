We are well into winter. Skiers are skiing, snowmobilers are snowmobiling, and fisherman are either sitting by the fire waiting for spring or hitting the hard water in search of hungry fish. This seems like a fine time to review ice fishing opportunities in our part of Idaho.
Talking to other ice fishing folks, I get the clear impression that many have a favorite quarry or two, some focusing on trout, others on perch, and so on. With this in mind, let’s talk about what appear to be the top three species pursued by the local ice fishing community.
Trout — Rainbow trout (but sometimes other trout) are quite popular with most ice anglers, likely because they can be found in virtually all lakes in the region and are relatively easy to catch. Some of the more popular areas include Chesterfield, Deep Creek, Island Park, and Mackay reservoirs. Henry’s Lake is also a favorite with the ice fishing crowd because of the possibility of landing a trophy cutthroat, brook or cutbow hybrid lurking in the frozen depths. Remember the ice fishing season on Henry’s Lake ends Jan. 1.
Small jigs tipped with a meal worm or part of a nightcrawler or power bait will often do the trick wherever you fish. When I take youngsters along, I like to throw out a few tip ups baited with half a nightcrawler and watch the kids race across the ice when someone yells “flag up.”
Kokanee — There are six waters within a reasonable drive of Bingham County that provide good kokanee fishing: Mackay, Ririe, Devils Creek, Island Park, Blackfoot, and Palisades reservoirs. Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks all of these waters with kokanee, although Ririe and Blackfoot seem to get the heaviest plantings. According to the agency website, in 2020 IDFG planted almost 500,000 kokanee in Blackfoot Reservoir and roughly 240,000 in Ririe Reservoir. IDFG predicted that fishing for kokanee in Ririe should be pretty good this winter.
Kokanee can be finicky and fishing for them is more challenging than fishing for trout. Most ice anglers seem to favor small shiny jigs tipped with a wax worm. Kokanee travel in schools and are often found in different parts of the water column. A few weeks ago, I started catching kokanee on the bottom, then action fell off until I discovered fish 6-10 feet off the bottom. An hour later another school came through and they were again on the bottom.
Yellow perch – Numerous local waters contain perch including Ririe, American Falls, Alexander, Condie, Foster, Twin Lakes, and Weston reservoirs. This year IDFG reported a very healthy perch population in Ririe Reservoir.
Typically, perch are found off rocky shorelines and points in moderately deep water. They tend to school so when you catch one you are likely to catch many. Perch are generally easy to catch and will readily hit small jigs tipped with a piece of nightcrawler or meal worm. Because they are easy to catch anglers should show some care. How many fish do you really want to clean at the end of the day?
Finally, remember the rules!
- An angler can fish with up to five poles or lines at a time, with up to five hooks per line; all lines must be attended.
- Fishing is allowed only through a hole up to 10 inches in diameter.
- There are no restrictions on number of holes.
- Anglers who use a shelter for ice fishing and plan to leave it unattended overnight on the ice, must have the owner’s name, telephone number, and current address legibly marked on two opposing sides.
- Be sure to check fishing regulations for exceptions to limits, size restrictions, and equipment.