Depending on early winter temperatures, sometime soon ice at local lakes and reservoirs will be safe enough to walk on.
This signifies the start of the season for sitting by a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate to some, but many Bingham County anglers understand that this signals the start of perch fishing at American Falls Reservoir.
Although perch are found in several local waters, the portion of American Falls Reservoir extending into southern Bingham County is targeted by most local ice fishermen. Perch are likely found throughout much of the reservoir, but local anglers tend to focus on bays and channels near Sportsmen’s Park. I’m not giving away any secrets by mentioning Sportsmen’s Park as a quick weekend trip will show that people as far away as Challis come for perch fishing, so it’s not exactly a well-kept secret.
Still, there are perch and then there are PERCH. There are many small perch throughout the area but finding big ones is the trick to successful perch fishing. Sites holding larger perch seem to change each year, at least they do for me, although the general access for fishing is still Sportsmen’s Park.
Ice fishing equipment is fairly simple. You need one or more appropriate poles (poles and reels designed for ice fishing are best but anything can work and up to five lines per angler can be deployed), some lures/bait, and a way to drill through ice. A hand auger is fairly inexpensive but once ice thickness gets above ten inches most folks will be yearning for a power auger. Remember to bring plenty of warm clothes, sunscreen, and sunglasses.
I’ve used a variety of jigs and baits for perch with good success. Typically, a small jig like a forage minnow tipped with a meal worm is very effective at American Falls Reservoir but at times I’ve had more success using a wax worm for bait. The advantage of using a small jig and meal worm or wax worm is that other fish species will also fall for this combination. Fishermen frequently walk away from the reservoir with a nice mess of perch and a couple of large trout in the day’s creel.
If kids are involved, spread the poles out and use bait with a bobber perched on a piece of ice or snow and use a few tip-ups. The kids will have a blast keeping up with a good perch bite and running from pole to tip-up to pole.
Always be extremely careful the first few times you walk onto the ice. Even if anglers are present, early ice can be risky and no fish is worth falling into frigid water. Years ago, I was taught to deal with this risk by inviting a big heavy guy along as my fishing partner and letting him go first! A more reasonable approach is to go slow and stay alert for any signs of trouble. If you are the first one on the ice, drill a test hole or two fairly close to shore and measure the ice thickness. Some believe a two-inch thickness of ice is safe, but I prefer to wait until the ice is a good four inches thick. Before you begin fishing, again look at the ice thickness after you’ve drilled your first hole. Ice does not always have uniform thickness throughout a lake or reservoir and naturally makes noise as it expands and contracts; cracks through the ice are also normal and not something to worry about once the ice thickness is safe.
Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy Idaho’s winter and perch provide a tasty reward for time spent outdoors. Have fun and be safe.