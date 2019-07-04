I discussed limitations of a float tube in last week’s column. Eventually I realized a pontoon boat might address the drawbacks of my float tube.
These boats are stealthy, quiet, and easy to maneuver (although not as easy as a float tube). Pontoon boats are powered by oars, don’t require the use of fins, and they have cross bars for the angler’s feet. Additionally, these boats are relatively easy to enter and exit compared to float tubes and anglers can cover the water fairly fast even with some wind.
Pontoon boats can be used under a wide variety of conditions so I find myself more and more depending on mine on larger reservoirs like Chesterfield and Treasureton. On the down side, pontoon boats are relatively heavy and usually take 10-20 minutes to set up.
Pontoon boats generally come in 8-10 ft. lengths for single anglers and 13 ft. lengths for two anglers. Longer boats are better if you intend to use them for floating rivers. They also come with different prices; some pontoon boats are available for as little as $350 but others are priced well north of $1,500. Very serviceable pontoon boats run between $600-$1,000. If you don’t want to spend that much you can probably find a used one in good condition.
Before using a pontoon boat, read the manufacturer’s directions, especially the part about inflating the bladders.
Recently a friend didn’t pay much attention to the instructions, commenting that real fishermen don’t need directions. After we launched our boats, I noticed that he was lagging well behind. About that time, a fish hit and I promptly forgot about him. Sometime later he caught up to me and I asked him where he went. Rather sheepishly, he admitted that he did not inflate his pontoons properly and didn’t consider cold water causing the air in his pontoons to contract.
After being on the water for just a few minutes, his boat began to act more like a submarine than a surface craft. Although he bent one of his oars trying to row this submersible pontoon boat, he made it back to shore and properly inflated his pontoons. All was well after that, except for the bent oar.
Another issue to contend with when using a pontoon boat is fishing while rowing. This isn’t much of a concern with float tubes because both hands are free. Like float tubes, trolling a fly or lure behind your boat can be an effective means of locating fish as you move from spot to spot. However, if your rod is not properly secured, a good hit is liable to drag it to a watery grave.
Rod holders are available for pontoon boats and they’ll keep your rod secure. They sometimes get in the way when I’m rowing so I secure my reel behind my seat mount immediately next to me. This is a little riskier and I’ve lost a few fish but I haven’t lost a rod yet. A net is also an important accessory, especially for landing larger fish.
Pontoon boats typically have pretty tough fabric coverings and may be resistant to punctures from spiny ray fish and other obstructions but it’s probably best not to take a chance. Use a cage rather than a stringer to hold your fish and always be aware of your surroundings. Again, Murphy’s Law applies to pontoon boats as well as float tubes so always wear a personal floatation device.
The bottom line is that pontoon boats are wonderfully efficient fishing platforms. Although a little pricey, they’re well worth the money if you enjoy fishing our local lakes and reservoirs.