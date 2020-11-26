As we’re well into the holiday season, I’ll devote my next two “plant” columns to trees that are often decorated for Christmas. Today let’s talk about the juniper, a tree loved by some, hated by others, and ignored by many. Junipers are coniferous trees that are widely distributed throughout the Northern Hemisphere. The highest-known juniper forest occurs at an elevation of 16,000 feet in southeastern Tibet, resulting in one of the highest tree lines on earth.
Many species of juniper are scattered throughout the world, but Utah, Rocky Mountain, and western juniper are the most common in southern Idaho. Junipers vary in size from trees exceeding a height of 66 feet to low-spreading shrubs. They are evergreen with needle-like and/or scale-like leaves. Seed cones have fleshy scales that fuse together to form a blue (in most species) “berry”-like structure.
Junipers can grow in extremely desolate landscapes, often thriving in areas of high heat and severe cold, with little water. The juniper can withstand drought conditions that often kill other plants because of an immense root system which can account for two-thirds of a tree’s total mass. A juniper’s tap root can penetrate 25 feet of soil to reach moisture. It can also send out lateral roots 100 feet or more from the tree. The roots are especially hardy; even when blown down, junipers often continue to grow.
Junipers grow very slowly and typically live from 350 to 700 years. Despite their longevity, junipers rarely exceed 30 feet in height or three feet in diameter.
Junipers produce seeds, but no flowers or true fruits. Depending on the species, seeds take 1–3 years to develop. Seeds last a long time and can be dispersed long distances over the course of a few years. An impermeable seed coat keeps water from penetrating and can cause a long dormancy, usually broken by physical damage to the seed coat. Dispersal normally occurs after ingestion by animals when the seed is passed through the digestive system.
Juniper provides important cover for several large animals, including mule deer, elk, desert bighorn sheep, and pronghorn. Big sagebrush, bitterbrush, and Rocky Mountain juniper combined reportedly make up 66% of winter mule deer browse and Rocky Mountain juniper is considered a major component of wintering mule deer diet in areas of Montana. Mule deer browse the foliage moderately in winter, spring, and fall, and lightly in summer.
Juniper often grows along with pinyon pine. At least 73 different bird species breed in pinyon-juniper habitat woodlands. Many small animal species are also commonly found in these habitats. A study on undisturbed and treated (trees were removed) pinyon-juniper woodlands in Colorado reported greater diversity of small mammals on the undisturbed site. Additionally, breeding bird densities were more than double on undisturbed compared to treated areas.
Despite its many benefits, juniper also causes problems for wildlife and livestock. Juniper has increased markedly in parts of the intermountain west. In the northern Great Basin and Columbia Plateau, western juniper increased from an estimated 740,000 acres to over 8 million acres since the 1870s. A decrease in fire is considered a major cause of this expansion. As juniper increases, sagebrush and herbaceous production and diversity decreases, while erosion potential increases. Juniper encroachment is detrimental to sagebrush-obligate wildlife species, including sage-grouse. For these reasons juniper control programs have been recently implemented in some areas.
Juniper trees are loved by some because of their many uses and wildlife values. They are hated by others because of the species’ tendency to invade areas and decrease habitat quality and quantity. For most people, though, it seems that the tree is simply ignored or taken for granted as a common feature of our western landscape.