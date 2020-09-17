It’s hard to believe, but summer officially ends in a couple of days. Before that, let’s take one last look at summer fishing.
“The worst day of fishing is better than the best day at work” is an old saying with more than a grain of truth, at least as far as I’m concerned. Still, when it comes to the dog days of summer (aka August), lots of anglers hang up their gear and wait for cooler weather. I certainly understand this attitude. August is hot and in southern Idaho often smokey with high winds. It’s not always a great time to be outdoors; perhaps that time is better spent tending to yard work and other domestic chores while waiting for more productive fishing conditions.
Anglers often assume that fishing is pretty poor during hot summer days (and nights) because water conditions are tough while fish are seeking deep holes and not feeding very actively. It’s true that in August water levels have dropped, vegetation in our rivers and lakes is abundant, and fishing is tough. Still, the fish are there and the fish must eat. The trick is in figuring out how to get them interested in what you’re offering.
I like to fish so I’m always searching for opportunities, regardless of the time of year. Because of this interest, my wife calls it an insane passion, over the years I’ve found fishing many lakes and ponds during August in southern Idaho can be quite productive, especially in the early morning and late evening hours.
During summer I normally spend time looking over a lake before breaking out the rod. Is there abundant submerged and emergent vegetation? Is the water deep but seemingly barren? Are there rocky points or islands that provide structure? I look for clues to guide me in selecting appropriate tackle.
A few weeks ago, I was standing on a shore of an Idaho lake I had never fished. Rumors suggested it produced some fine trout, but the lake was devoid of anglers and there was little sign of recent fishing activity. I wasn’t optimistic but saw an osprey with a trout and decided that was a good omen. Walking along the lake shore, I noticed numerous parts and pieces of crawfish. I gave my fishing partner a fly that represented a crawfish and suggested trying it.
My partner took off in a float tube heading for some rock structure occupied by a few pelicans and terns. I followed soon after. It wasn’t long before I heard the whooping and hollering of a successful angler. That pattern was the ticket. I tried a couple of streamer imitations near the structure and they also produced fish.
In contrast, just a week or two before that I fished another small eastern Idaho lake that contained ample emergent and submerged vegetation. From past experience, I knew streamers were ineffective but damsel fly imitations would work and that pattern allowed me to enjoy a couple of very productive days on the lake.
This strategy also works for folks that don’t fly fish. Spinners, spoons, and rapalas should provide some action in deeper lakes with rocky structure. They may only produce frustration, though, in lakes with abundant vegetation that continually fouls lures. Shore fishing can be productive but a boat, float tube, or pontoon boat allows you to fish different areas, usually resulting in more action. It’s also important to fish during cooler periods of the day. I noticed that by about 10:30 a.m. the action tails off during most August days.
The bottom line is don’t shy away from August fishing. You may need to spend a little more time trying to understand the water but the fish are there.