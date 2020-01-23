My dad was an avid fisherman, dedicated to catching fish with either lures or bait. As far as I know, he never owned a flyrod and no one in our family fly-fished. Consequently, I have no idea what inspired my parents to get me a beginner fly-tying kit for Christmas when I was 13, but I’m sure glad they did.
I jumped right in and began teaching myself how to tie flies using an instruction manual that came with the kit. At that time, I had no idea what a whip finisher was but I knew how to tie half-hitches and figured those would finish off a fly. I also learned that I needed something called head cement, but thought my mom’s nail polish would do, and even better, it came in different colors.
Dad was also an enthusiastic photographer. I grew up admiring photos of large bass and trout he caught (on lures/bait) and was keen to do the same. The only difference, I wanted to do one better and catch big fish on a fly rod.
I had to get a flyrod before I could try any of my creations. Fortunately, one showed up on my next birthday. Shortly thereafter, I was fishing a favorite spot on the Nonnewaug River, armed with flies I tied rather than a can of worms. I remember that day on the Nonnewaug as if it were yesterday. I attached a dark-Edson tiger streamer, made a short cast into a deep hole, and got a hit. I set the hook and landed a 10-inch brook trout. My flies accounted for one more trout that day and I returned home with a deep sense of accomplishment.
Some months later I read an article about the effectiveness of streamers tied with doll hair. Of course, I didn’t own any dolls but my sister did and several of those dolls suddenly and mysteriously suffered from bad haircuts.
There were two small reservoirs near our home that were owned by a water company and surrounded by no trespassing signs. Still, we kids knew how to sneak in and that’s where I took my flyrod and doll-hair flies. I hooked into a 2-pound bass almost immediately. Several minutes later I hooked its similar-sized brother and that’s when I heard a shout. I’d been discovered and I had a fish on! What to do? Why land the fish of course. The water company guys watched me land that fish and seemed rather interested in this fly-fishing business. I remember them politely telling me I should leave, but always suspected that they broke out their fishing rods as soon as I departed.
Years later, my wife and I moved to Blackfoot so I could conduct graduate work at the INL. Realizing that we had relocated to a trout-fishing mecca, I quickly signed up for a fly-tying class taught by Bob Bean, a very well-respected Bingham County outdoorsman and superb fly fisherman. Bob was a terrific teacher and mentor and his class cemented my dedication to fly fishing. I still have and use material and notes from that class and will always be grateful to Bob for everything he taught me.
My dad’s photos of his fishing adventures and my early experiences encouraged my life-long interest in fly tying and fishing. These activities still provide me untold hours of relaxation and self-satisfaction. They are not difficult skills to learn, but I caution against “borrowing” someone’s nail polish, any misdeeds involving dolls, and similar transgressions. Instead, take a fly tying course, obtain the necessary materials, and fish with a knowledgeable mentor. You won’t regret your commitment. For me, I think dad set the hook and Bob Bean landed the fisherman.