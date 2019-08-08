I’m a dedicated bird hunter and enjoy hunting sage-grouse.
I relish wide-open sagebrush vistas bounded by snow-covered mountains. I enjoy watching my pointers work, head up and nose into the wind. I delight in watching them locking into a staunch point and then their apparent joy when I bring a bird down and all their hard work comes to fruition. Yes, I treasure all of this and that’s why I feel so conflicted about writing today’s column.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for public comment on a proposal for the 2019 sage-grouse hunting season. Sadly, the information that accompanied the proposal shows steady population declines including a 25 percent decline between 2018 and 2019. Sounds bad, doesn’t it? Actually, things may be worse than that.
IDFG data indicate an average of about 6 males attended leks (traditional display areas where grouse are counted to assess population status) in 2019. A report by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies indicated that roughly 30 years ago there was an average of 29 males per lek in Idaho, suggesting a far greater decline over the longer period.
Not surprisingly, IDFG has closed much of the state to sage-grouse hunting. The proposal recommends a hunting season in southwest Idaho for seven days with a bag limit of 1/day. This seems to be in line with the restrictive harvest approach outlined in the state’s 2006 sage-grouse plan referenced in their proposal.
The 2006 plan identifies three options; closed, restrictive (1/day, 7 days) or standard (2/day, 21 days) seasons. The other area open to hunting includes a large portion of eastern Idaho where a 2-day season with a 1 bird/day bag limit is recommended. The proposal refers to this as a “restrictive” season and claims that this harvest framework was identified in the 2006 sage-grouse plan.
The proposal puzzles me on several counts. First there is little discussion of why populations are declining or whether the agency considers these declines serious. In other words, what does the best science tell us about this? Since I spent over 40 years of my career working on sage-grouse (most with IDFG), I know something of this topic. In brief, habitat loss and degradation due to fire and invasive species have serious negative impacts on sage-grouse. Recent data indicate that more than 730,000 acres of sage-grouse habitat in Idaho burned from 2016-2018. This year a single fire burned over 100,000 acres in eastern Idaho, much of that sage-grouse habitat, and the fire season is far from over.
Second, IDFG does not provide any rationale for maintaining a longer season in western than in eastern Idaho. Are the populations there in better shape? Have they suffered the same decline?
Third, the 2006 plan identifies a restrictive season as 7 days and 1 bird/day so why deviate from the 2006 plan and develop another season structure? Is the intent to reduce harvest while still providing opportunity? If so, a reduction in harvest is unlikely because the proposed season will occur on a weekend. Whether the season is one week or two days, most hunting, and thus most harvest, will be on a weekend when the majority of bird hunters are in the field. Perhaps this is just a “smoke and mirrors” exercise where the agency wants to appear to react to a concern while really doing nothing meaningful. In any case, IDFG should provide more clarity on the rationale for the proposed seasons.
Establishing hunting seasons involves some degree of uncertainty because our knowledge is not perfect. Nevertheless, we know sage-grouse are in trouble and we know much habitat has been lost and that loss is ongoing. Given this, caution should be the watchword and at this time decisions should be made in favor of the grouse and not the grouse hunter.
The mission statement of IDFG states wildlife “shall be preserved, protected, perpetuated, and managed. It shall be … taken … under such conditions, … as will preserve, protect, and perpetuate such wildlife ….” Those responsible for managing sage-grouse would do well to review the Department’s mission statement.