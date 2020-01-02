The kokanee is the non-anadromous form of the sockeye salmon (meaning they do not migrate to the ocean and instead spend their entire lives in freshwater). Kokanee have a greenish-blue back (and are sometimes called “bluebacks”) with faint speckling and occasionally a few spots. The sides and belly are silvery. The fish have a noticeably forked tail and their eyes appear rather large. Unlike a rainbow trout, kokanee normally do not have distinct spotting on the dorsal fin or tail.
The kokanee life-cycle is similar to that of other salmon. They are born in a stream and migrate to a lake where they spend most of their adult lives. Kokanee typically live for four years in a lake before heading back upstream to spawn and die. However, this longevity can vary between 2–7 years. Individual kokanee populations can have multiple spawning runs that occur from August to February.
Locally, kokanee can be found in Island Park, Palisades, Ririe, Mackay, and Devils Creek reservoirs. Most Bingham County residents seem to target Mackay Reservoir, in part because Ririe Reservoir tends to ice over later in the winter and ice thickness can sometimes be unpredictable.
Kokanee normally run 9-14 inches in length and usually weigh a pound or less. However, the state record, taken in Priest Lake, was 24.5 inches long and weighed 6.6 lbs. Limits for most local reservoirs are a generous 15 fish per day but the limit for Devils Creek Reservoir is six per day.
There are many different ways to catch kokanee; the hardest part seems to be finding the fish. Kokanee travel in schools so the bite can go from totally dead to red hot in a matter of minutes. Some anglers favor using electronic fish finders to get into kokanee. This can be a very effective technique because anglers can detect fish and they can generally identify the depth that most fish are at. Other fishermen move around on the ice until they find the fish. My favorite technique is to return to areas where I’ve had good luck in the past and be patient. The kokanee usually show up. When I start, I normally set poles at different depths; I’ve caught kokanee on the bottom in 30 feet or more of water and I’ve caught them just a few feet under the ice.
Small flashy jigs tipped with a wax worm seem to be consistently successful in catching kokanee although I’ve caught them on meal worms and even parts of a nightcrawler on tackle that I had rigged for catching trout. I’ve had anglers at Ririe Reservoir tell me they swear by a jig or even plain hook baited with fire corn.
Light, sensitive jigging rods are the most effective setup because the kokanee bite is often subtle. Nevertheless, I’ve watched folks catch plenty of kokanee on standard spinning rods when the kokanee bite is on. I also prefer actively jigging a rod while having four other rods set up in rod holders that allow me to see the rod dip from a bite. I move among the other rods and occasionally jig them as well. When the kokanee start hitting, they sometimes favor just one or two holes and largely ignore baits in other holes. Once it’s obvious where they are hitting best, I concentrate my efforts on one or two productive holes. When the kokanee bite is on it’s difficult to keep up with more than two rods.
Kokanee provide excellent table fare. They can be filleted and broiled, smoked, canned, or turned into a fish chowder. They’re great pretty much any way they are prepared, but first you have to catch them. Good luck.