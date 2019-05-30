An early September morning found me staring at a large black bear foraging on berries. Since I was bear hunting this was not a problem, until I saw the bear cub.
Realizing that I was in a dangerous predicament, I cautiously moved around the animals only to come face to face with a second cub, who promptly screamed for its mom. Almost immediately I was facing an angry mother bear with only a longbow and sheath knife for protection. After several false charges, one of the cubs again cried out and she left me to check on her distressed offspring.
A couple of hours later I met up with my hunting partner who had just arrowed a nice six-point bull elk. While helping him field dress his trophy, we could hear another bull screaming on the far side of a nearby ridge. I left to investigate and ended up shooting a nice bull.
What an adrenaline filled day! I carried minimal equipment that day, my longbow, some arrows, lunch, and survival supplies. Sadly, I left my camera back in camp. Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if I had the camera to document that memorable day?
There have been other times when I have forgotten my camera or, worse, forgot to use it to capture some unforgettable outdoor moment. It’s a frustrating experience but I’m learning.
Invariably when I ask friends if they brought a camera they nod and hold up their cell phone. Some cell phones take great photos, others not so much. Regardless, people heading into areas without cell coverage or planning to be near water usually leave their phones in their vehicle or camp. This is obviously a problem if, say your child hooks a large rainbow trout or shoots their first pheasant. For that reason, I encourage people to think of their cell phone as their backup and purchase and routinely carry a regular camera.
What kind of camera should outdoor enthusiasts have? Is a digital single lens reflex (DSLR) with multiple lenses the best way to go or would a point and shoot be better? The answer depends on your pocketbook and activities. Since you likely want to capture important events, get the best you can afford. Even a relatively inexpensive camera will provide fine photos to document cherished memories.
Before investing in a camera, consider how it will be used. Will it be mostly for simple hikes in good weather, back country adventures where durability and weight are important, near water, or taking photos when photography is your priority? If photography is your primary goal, invest in a good DSLR or mirrorless camera. These cameras can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars so it’s a good idea to visit a local photography store or two and ask lots of questions before making a purchase.
For other uses, a point and shoot will likely meet your needs. A reliable point and shoot camera can be purchased for less than $100. More advanced or waterproof models can cost several hundred dollars but provide additional options for the photographer.
I spend a lot of time near water and commonly suffer from bouts of clumsiness, meaning that I — and everything on me — gets wet. I also spend time in the backcountry where I’ve been known to take a spill or two. For these reasons, I’m a big fan of rugged, waterproof point and shoots. I can truthfully attest that they are indeed waterproof. You can purchase a good waterproof camera for less than $150. However, for serious photography I rely on my mirrorless camera and multiple lenses. In the end only you can decide on the most appropriate camera, but the important thing is to have one and remember to use it.