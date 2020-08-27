I met a former co-worker on a recent outing and enjoyed catching up while my grandson Jake and his buddy Landon explored the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area.
They knew enough to give a wide berth to the local momma moose and her calf without me saying a word. When I finally caught up with them, they said the fishing was slow but then a cutthroat smacked Landon’s fly. With some encouragement and cheering from Jake and me, Landon caught the first fish of the trip. This experience got me thinking about how much I’ve enjoyed the company of these two young men on a variety of outdoor adventures.
Although many of us might like to, it’s simply not possible to revisit our youth. So, the next best thing is watching a child or grandchild grow up. Jake has been camping, hiking, and fishing with me since he was 3 years old; he’s 15 now. A couple of years ago he asked to bring a friend along on some of our adventures. I could understand that request because I’m sure most grandfathers are pretty boring to teenagers. Since then, his buddy Landon has been a regular on our various outings.
When planning a camping trip with the boys, I try to look for a location with a diversity of areas to explore. Consequently, we have visited Rock Creek in western Montana, Sand Creek WMA north of St. Anthony, and the Blackfoot River WMA near Soda Springs, among others. These areas offer a variety of possible activities besides camping that might interest a 15-year-old, including fishing, wildlife watching, plinking with .22s, and hiking.
Come to think of it, they offer opportunities for a 60-something, 15-year-old wanna-be. I restrict camping to 2-4 nights to avoid burnout or boredom but other than that try to accommodate any reasonable request the boys make.
I’ve enjoyed watching Jake and Landon learn about the outdoors and develop skills needed to be safe in the field and forest. These young men are both quite responsible and require little direct supervision in the field. For the most part, I sit quietly back and observe, providing advice when asked and occasionally a caution.
On recent trips, I’ve watched the boys erect their tent, collect firewood, and make a campfire, all while I enjoyed a cool beverage and the peace that a forest offers. One of the things that surprises me about camping with Jake and Landon is the amount of learning that goes on, by the boys and me. The boys learn about plants, wildlife, and what it takes to make a good campfire. They learn how to efficiently work together to put up a tent. They both know how to fly fish, but that’s a sport that requires constant learning about trout holding water, entomology (bugs), and presenting a fly. It’s fun watching the boys figure this out. I learn patience and to avoid the temptation of providing too much guidance.
Some camping trips include my friends, two of which were Boy Scout leaders and view Jake and Landon as their own troop. One of my buddies was the head of the Department of Fish and Wildlife at a local university, so a professional educator gets to ply his trade on a captive but receptive audience.
You might think that camping with teenagers is about as much fun as a root canal without a painkiller. In my experience, nothing could be farther from the truth. Watching these guys gives me a chance to relive some of the best parts of my youth and an opportunity to instill an appreciation of nature and teach outdoor skills and a little biology along the way.