As I noted several weeks ago, Henry Jemmett was an accomplished outdoorsman who spent much of his time roaming the Blackfoot River country, largely between Cedar Creek and Government Dam. From 1946 to 1957, Henry worked for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a beaver trapper.
Some may think that running a trap line for the state is a romantic job, bringing to mind stories of early mountain men that traversed this same country. But, keep in in mind those mountain men did not have the luxury of today’s snowmobiles and other ATVs; neither did Henry. Furthermore, those same mountain men suffered from a variety of mishaps that could have (and sometimes did) lead to injury and death. So did Henry (but not the death part). Today, I’ll share one of Henry’s winter misadventures.
During the winter of 1948, Henry had been running his trap line for about a week in the vicinity of Minor and Rawlins Creeks. The weather had been relatively mild with lots of snow affording good traveling on his snowshoes. He had taken 15 beaver, 12 muskrats, and two bobcats. These made up an 80-pound pack for his trip home. The day he left for home, a storm was threatening so he traveled along the Reservation side of the narrows (along the Blackfoot River) and then downriver towards his home.
On the way, he decided to cross the river to check some mink sets. Henry stopped along the rim of the river canyon, tied his snowshoes to his pack, and slid down the slope to the river. At that point, Henry made a fateful decision. Below a small waterfall and just above a hole that Henry described as “deep-blue deep” there was a natural stepping stone crossing. He didn’t realize that the first rock he stepped on was slick with ice and when he stepped to the second rock, he lost control. Down he went, pack, snowshoes, pelts, and all. Now remember, this was the winter of ‘48, and there was no such thing as cell phones, Spot emergency devices, or even pocket warmers. Henry was in serious trouble.
He managed to get some fingers up over the second rock and around a rim of ice, then threw his rifle to the river bank. Henry struggled to remove his heavy pack while wallowing in frigid water with ice floating all about him. After wriggling out of his pack and pushing it on the bank, he crawled from the water.
Henry’s first thought was of matches. Lucky for him his matches were dry. Knowing he had a chance, Henry retrieved his rifle, put on his pack, and waded the river. He reached a huge cedar tree where the sun had melted off some snow and there were large rocks to break the wind. By this time, it was snowing but Henry got his fire going, stripped off his clothes, and laid them on the tree and rocks to dry. Henry remarked that he was a laughable sight, standing naked in a snowstorm with clothes draped all around him. By midnight the storm had passed, the moon had come out, and his clothes were dry. Henry walked down river and made it home for breakfast.
It’s hard to say how far Henry traveled from Rawlins Creek to his home but Google Earth indicates it was probably an 11-14-mile journey. If you are tempted to believe that is not a very long trip, I challenge you to put on an 80-pound pack and walk 12 miles in the dead of winter, oh, and jump in a river along the way!
More on Henry in weeks to come.