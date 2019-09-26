The use and misuse of private property is a year-round issue but most concerns seem to be associated with the hunting season. Hunting seasons are now underway, so I thought this would be an excellent time to discuss this important topic.
In Idaho, hunters and anglers deal with three types of land status. First, we are blessed with a great deal of federal public land where people are free to hunt, fish, camp, and hike without having to obtain permission. Second, we have state lands that are mostly open to a variety of outdoor activities although some may require a special permit. For example, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas stocked with pheasants require a hunter to have a permit to hunt pheasants. Finally, we have private lands that can provide some outstanding hunting and fishing opportunities.
Private lands can be further divided into those enrolled into the IDFG “Access Yes!” program and those that are not. "Access Yes!" is designed to improve access to private land or through private land to public land by compensating willing landowners who provide access. In 2017, 371,707 acres of private land were enrolled in the "Access Yes!" program. These areas are often simply open for hunting and fishing, but some require landowner permission or signing in at a convenient registration point. Descriptions of these areas can be found on the IDFG website. Some landowners have special requirements so it is important to make sure you are familiar with any stipulations associated with the "Access Yes!" lands you plan to hunt.
Most private property is not enrolled in "Access Yes!" but this doesn’t mean that these lands are entirely cut off from hunting or fishing. Every landowner is different; if asked, some will allow hunting and/or fishing, others prefer to keep their lands to themselves and family. Whatever their decision, the owners’ property rights should be respected. Idaho’s trespass law is fully explained on the IDFG website but, in short, prohibits hunters and anglers from entering private land without written permission or other lawful permission. It also indicates that land is considered private if it has one of these characteristics: it’s associated with a residence or business; cultivated; fenced to delineate private property; or conspicuously posted.
I have many friends that farm or ranch and it seems that their chief concern about allowing access is a lack of respect for private property. This includes leaving gates open, littering, vandalism, and shooting close to livestock, people and buildings. I’ve seen most of these behaviors over the years and sometimes wonder why anyone would open their lands to the public. The answer, I think, is that most farmers and ranchers are a patient lot that enjoy the outdoors as much as others. They don’t mind sharing their lands as long as there is no real cost or burden to them.
If you do obtain permission to hunt or fish on private property, treat that ground as if it were your own. Leave gates as you find them and if there’s a question, ask the landowner. Don’t litter -- and this includes picking up bait containers, shotgun shells, and brass. Stay on established roads and trails. Finally, and you should have learned this in kindergarten, remember to say thank you. One of my good friends has had access to hundreds of acres of private land with excellent pheasant hunting over the years. He never takes this access for granted and I’ve known him to go so far as to show up with pheasant in hand and cook the landowners a pheasant dinner! Needless to say, with that kind of attitude he gets invited back year after year.