The quaking aspen is one of the most recognized and cherished tree species in southern Idaho. These medium-sized deciduous trees are commonly 20 to 80 feet tall, and grow 3 to 18 inches in diameter, although larger trees are occasionally found.
The bark often becomes rough and fissured with age. The tree’s bark color varies and can be greenish-white, yellowish-white, yellowish-gray, or gray to almost white. The green is from chlorophyll in the bark.
The quaking aspen is likely the most widely distributed native North American tree species, growing in very diverse environments. It occurs across Canada and through the northern states in a variety of habitats. In the western United States, aspens generally occur at 5,000-12,000 feet elevation, often in large, pure stands.
Aspens normally don’t live more than 150 years, although some may live up to 200 years. This tree grows best where soils are moist and sunshine is plentiful. Aspen is intolerant of shade, and does not compete well with more shade-tolerant conifers. Quaking aspen readily colonizes burned areas and can persist even when subjected to frequent fires.
Aspen reproduces both by seeds and root sprouts, although sprouting is the most common and successful form of reproduction. In early spring aspen produce small flowers on 1-2-inch-long catkins. The quaking aspen is dioecious, meaning that male and female flowers are normally borne on separate trees. The catkins produce small fruit that split to release many tiny, cottony seeds that are dispersed by wind. Few aspen seedlings survive due to the short time a seed is viable, lack of moisture during seed dispersal, fungi, adverse temperature changes, and unfavorable soil conditions.
Quaking aspen is noted for its ability to regenerate by shoots arising along lateral roots. This root sprouting results in many genetically identical trees, in aggregate called a “clone.” All the trees in a clone have identical characteristics and share a root structure. Members of a clone can often be distinguished from those of neighboring clones by leaf shape and size, bark character, branching habit, and autumn leaf color. An aspen clone may turn color earlier or later in the fall or exhibit a different fall color variation than neighboring clones.
When an aspen tree dies or as light becomes available from openings, chemical signals from the tree to the roots stimulate new sprouts to start growing. Through this regrowth, an aspen clone usually lives much longer than its individual trees. Aspen clones can be hundreds of years old even though individual aspen trees are not very old.
Fire is a natural feature in much of the aspen ecosystem of western North America. In some areas, many aspen stands are the same age, dating from a single great fire or a year of widespread fires.
Aspens provide habitat for a variety of wildlife, including moose, black bear, elk, deer, and songbirds. Nevertheless, aspen is most commonly known for its importance to ruffed grouse. Quaking aspen buds, catkins, and leaves provide abundant and nutritious, year-long food for ruffed grouse.
Ruffed grouse eat six times more quaking aspen buds than buds from all other species combined and can consume more than 45 quaking aspen buds per minute, allowing them to satisfy their daily winter food needs in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. Young aspen stands provide dense cover that hens and broods need to protect them during nesting and brood-rearing. The thick canopy cover protects these grouse primarily from raptors such as the northern goshawk.
Quaking aspens are visually stunning in the fall as their golden leaves provide contrast to dark conifers. Aspens are beautiful throughout the year and a drive to the mountains east of Blackfoot will quickly demonstrate what I mean.