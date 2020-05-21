I knew trouble was brewing when my wife began using the bows hung on my wall to teach my grandson to count past 10! I had to think hard when she asked why a person would need 25 bows. I’m still searching for a safe answer.
My bow collection aside, many of us struggle to obtain necessary equipment on limited budgets and that may be especially true during our current economy. Some also have spouses that take a dim view of unnecessary purchases to support our pastimes. Still, using inferior equipment can rob the joy from a special day afield and could result in a serious injury.
Quality outdoor equipment is expensive. Fly rods can set you back $600-$800. A fine shotgun can easily run more than $1,500. Everything from hiking poles to hiking boots can cost hundreds of dollars. Nevertheless, when slogging through wetlands, wading rivers, or working your way up a mountain side there are all kinds of opportunities for disaster, but risk can be minimized by use of quality equipment (and a good dose of common sense).
A recent experience led me down this rabbit trail of wisely expending funds on quality equipment. My grandson Jake and I stopped by a favorite river for some early spring fishing when Jake noticed his St. Croix fly rod had a broken rod tip. The rod had been a gift from his other grandfather who had since passed away. Jake then reminded me that the rod was broken the previous summer by a careless passerby and I was supposed to have looked into the possibility of repair. Sadly, I had forgotten but emailed the company the next day. Within a day, a St Croix representative called to say that a replacement tip section would be shipped immediately. Normally I don’t identify brands or companies in this column but most people that have fished with me know that I like St Croix rods and this is one of the reasons.
Compare that experience to one just a couple years earlier. I had a 6-weight fly rod from a well-known outdoor retailer and literally watched the tip of the rod break apart as I was holding it. I contacted the company and asked if I could obtain a replacement tip and was rather politely told to pound sand. Both rods cost about the same and should have provided years of good service but only one was backed by a company focused on customer satisfaction.
You don’t have to overextend your budget to obtain decent equipment that will provide years of good service. Here are a few of my guidelines:
1) Deal with established companies. Talk to friends and check online reviews before making a purchase.
2) Stick with what works. If a company served you well in the past, chances are good they will in the future.
3) It is better to buy quality used equipment rather than cheap stuff at a local department store.
4) Consider going lo-tech. Do you really need that $400 GPS or will a $20 compass do? How about trail cameras? They are fun to use but a skilled hunter can determine wildlife presence and use without relying on technology.
5) Think about building rather than buying. I’ve saved a bundle by tying my own flies and making my own arrows.
6) Watch for bargains, especially end of the season sales. Thinking ahead can result in 25 to over 50 percent savings. Most of the bows my grandson was counting were bargain purchases and a few I actually got for free.
The bottom line is that a little planning can help stretch those outdoor dollars. Happy shopping.