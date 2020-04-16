This column begins a group of articles that will appear roughly once per month on plants commonly found in Bingham County. Today we’ll jump right into the deep end and examine one of the County’s more controversial tree species.
Russian olive occurs throughout much of Bingham County. Depending who you ask, the tree is either an invasive nuisance or valuable wildlife habitat. Which is it? Although there is no debate that the tree is an introduced species, the answer is not very clear-cut.
Russian olive is a fast-growing tree that can reach a height of 45 feet. The tree is native to Eurasia and was introduced to the United States for use in landscaping, shelterbelts, and wildlife habitat. It tolerates a wide range of soil and moisture conditions, is very invasive, and has established on many riparian, wetland, and irrigated areas. This tree was initially promoted by soil conservationists as an outstanding species for windbreaks, erosion control, and wildlife enhancement. It escaped cultivation in Idaho in 1952.
Without question, Russian olive poses conservation problems. In the early 1990s, Sterling Wildlife Management Area was dominated by vast expanses of Russian olive supporting high densities of nesting magpies. Magpies are an effective nest predator and duck nest success at the WMA was estimated at less than 3 percent. Researchers concluded that the WMA did not have any areas offering reasonable security for nesting ducks because of the number of Russian olives. After several years of study, many Russian olives were removed in a strategic attempt to offer secure duck nesting habitat while still maintaining some trees to provide habitat for pheasants, deer, and songbirds. Duck nest success increased substantially.
One scientist compared native willow sites to Russian olive sites along the Snake River in Idaho. Willow sites had a greater number and variety of bird species than Russian olive sites. Additionally, the researcher noted that Russian olive stands may have relatively few insects which can also negatively impact avian communities.
Interestingly, carp will feed on Russian olive fruit. Carp have large “pharyngeal” teeth that allow them to crush the fruits and obtain nutritional value. Fat, well-fed carp produce more carp that, in turn, can degrade water quality and harm native fish.
Russian olive can interfere with agricultural practices and displace native riparian vegetation. Once established, Russian olive is difficult to control and nearly impossible to eradicate. Efforts to control unwanted Russian olive have included mowing, cutting, burning, spraying, girdling, and bulldozing. Most efforts have had limited success.
Given all of these problems, does Russian olive provide any benefits? Russian olive has been promoted for plantings to aid wildlife because it produces abundant, edible fruit. Over 50 species of birds and mammals use Russian olive fruit including pheasants, turkeys, sharp-tailed grouse, fox squirrels, coyotes, deer, and raccoons. A study of the nutritional requirements of sharp-tailed grouse recommended Russian olive fruit as valuable winter food, providing the birds with higher levels of protein than corn, snowberry, and hawthorn. Russian olive fruits persist over winter and offer winter and early spring forage for many wildlife species. Honeybees use the tree’s flowers. Russian olive also fixes nitrogen in the soil, similar to legumes.
Although many natural resource specialists argue for eliminating Russian olive from the landscape, it’s doubtful that eradication is possible. Research led by Dr. Rich Fischer concluded that complete eradication from riparian areas will reduce the overall habitat value for birds. So, managing the tree to take advantage of it’s benefits while dealing with its many negative impacts seems to be the most reasonable approach. In some places Russian olive might be a good thing, but in much of Bingham County the landscape may suffer from too much of a good thing.